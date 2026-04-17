Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Jayant Chaudhary, along with PM Narendra Modi, paid tribute to former PM Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary. Singh hailed him as a 'Young Turk' and Modi recalled his courage and commitment to democratic values.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary, remembering him as a fearless leader who stood firmly against poor governance.

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Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Chandra Shekhar is the name of a figure who was known as a Young Turk, meaning he was known for his ability to speak out against bad governance. His rebellion against Indira Gandhi became a landmark in the country's politics."

Further, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary said, "He is considered a highly dynamic politician... He showed the way to the youth."

Former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar was born on April 17, 1927. He served as India's eighth prime minister between November 1990 and June 1991. He led a government of a faction of the Janata Dal with outside support from Congress.

PM Modi Pays Tribute

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to former PM Shekhar on his birth anniversary, calling this year the start of the late leader's centenary year.

Calling it an occasion to reaffirm commitment to building a prosperous and just India in line with his vision, PM Modi described Chandra Shekhar as a mass leader known for his courage, strong convictions, and deep respect for democratic values. He recalled his personal interactions with the former Prime Minister and also urged young Indians to learn more about the leader's work.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar Ji on his birth anniversary. This year marks the start of his 100th birth anniversary and is a time to reiterate our commitment to realising his vision for a prosperous and just India. Chandra Shekhar Ji is remembered as a mass leader blessed with courage, conviction and a deep commitment to democratic values."

"Firmly rooted in the soil of India and sensitive to the aspirations of ordinary citizens, he brought simplicity and clarity to public life. I recall the instances when I had the opportunity to meet him and exchange perspectives for the development of our nation. I call upon the youth of India to read more about his thoughts and efforts towards India's progress," the post read. (ANI)