Devotees celebrated the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri by thronging temples in Delhi and Gujarat. In the capital, long queues were seen at Kalkaji Mandir and Chhatarpur temple as people offered prayers to Maa Kushmanda for blessings and prosperity.

Devotees thronged temples on Sunday to seek blessings on the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri, marked by deep devotion and traditional rituals. In the national capital, special prayers and aarti were performed at the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur. A large number of devotees gathered at the temple premises, participating in rituals and offering prayers with great devotion and enthusiasm.

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Devotional Fervour in Delhi and Gujarat

At the Kalkaji Mandir, long queues of devotees were seen since early morning as people waited patiently for their turn to offer prayers. The temple echoed with devotional chants and hymns, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere. Speaking to ANI, a devotee at Kalkaji Mandir, Sonu, said, "It is the fourth day of Navratri. People come here from far away to seek blessings. It is believed that wishes are fulfilled here."

In Gujarat, devotees formed long queues outside the Bhadrakali Mata Temple in Ahmedabad, offering prayers and participating in rituals dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Maa Kushmanda: The Fourth Form of Durga

The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, a form of Goddess Durga believed to be the creator of the universe. Devotees worship her to seek strength, prosperity, and good health.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri. In a post on X, the PM said, "Salutations to Maa Kushmanda, the symbol of indomitable courage and spiritual power! May her divine energy awaken a new consciousness in every heart."

Often depicted riding a tiger or lion with ten hands bearing various weapons, she is a powerful warrior goddess who stands as a protector of her devotees against evil forces.

About Chaitra Navratri Festival

Chaitra Navratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is celebrated with great fervour across India. The nine-day festival involves the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms, with devotees observing fasts, performing rituals, and visiting temples to seek divine blessings. Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu new year. The festival later concludes with Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram. Temples witness heavy footfall, and special prayers, jagrans, and cultural programs are organised across the nation.