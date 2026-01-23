One more Naxal body was recovered as the encounter in Chaibasa's Saranda Forests entered its second day. This follows another recent encounter in Bijapur. PM Modi also raised concerns over the growing, international scope of 'urban naxalism'.

Chaibasa Encounter Enters Second Day

Security forces on Friday recovered "one more body of a Naxal" as the encounter, which erupted on Thursday in the area of Saranda Forests, Chaibasa, entered its second day, police said.

According to Jharkhand police, "Intermittent firing continues. One more body of a Naxal recovered; Search operation underway" Earlier in January, six Naxals were killed in an encounter in Bijapur district under Bastar range, officials said.

Recent Encounter in Bijapur

Police officials said that following an encounter on January 17-18, the bodies of six Naxals were recovered. Two AK-47 rifles, one INSAS rifle, two .303 rifles and a BGL launcher were seized. The total reward for these Naxals was Rs 27 lakh.

PM Modi on 'Urban Naxalism'

On January 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing BJP party workers at the BJP national headquarters, raised concerns over the growing influence of urban Naxalism. PM Modi said, "Another major challenge is urban naxal. The scope of urban naxal is becoming international."

He further said, "If they tweet something positive about Modi even once or twice a year, or say something positive on TV, or write something positive in a newspaper, some journalist humiliates them so much that they are hounded and become untouchable."

Highlighting the alleged methods used, the Prime Minister added, "They are silenced so they can never speak again. This is the method of Urban Naxalism."

He also stated, "Infiltrators pose a very serious threat to the country; identifying them and sending them back to their countries is extremely important." (ANI)