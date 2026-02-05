A historic tripartite agreement between the Centre, Nagaland govt, and ENPO creates the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority for 6 districts, devolving powers and ensuring financial autonomy for the development of Eastern Nagaland.

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI) A historic tripartite agreement was signed on Thursday between the Centre, the Government of Nagaland and representatives of Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), an apex body representing eight recognised Naga tribes of the six eastern districts of Nagaland, paving the way for the development of Eastern Nagaland. The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Details of the Tripartite Agreement

The agreement will pave the way for the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) for six districts of Nagaland, Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator, and devolution of powers in respect of 46 subjects to the FNTA.

The agreement provides, inter alia, for a mini-Secretariat for FNTA, headed by the Additional Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary, and for the sharing of development outlay for the Eastern Nagaland region, proportional to population and area. However, this agreement does not affect in any manner whatsoever the provisions of Article 371(A) of the Constitution of India.

This unique arrangement envisages overall development of Eastern Nagaland through financial autonomy, enhanced decision-making leading to accelerated infrastructure development, economic empowerment and optimum resource utilisation.

The Agreement depicts the Central government's commitment to resolve all contentious issues through dialogue to meet the genuine aspirations of the people of the North East and proves the basic tenet of democracy that solutions can only be achieved through negotiations based on mutual respect and dialogue instead of violence and armed conflict.

'A Significant Day for a Dispute-Free North East': Amit Shah

Terming the event a very significant day for a dispute-free North East, the Home Minister assured the representatives of ENPO that the Central government will assist in the development of Eastern Nagaland and will also shoulder its responsibility. Shah added that "every year a fixed amount will be decided, and the Ministry of Home Affairs will also provide the initial expenditure for establishment."

The Home Minister said that today, a very long-standing dispute has reached a happy conclusion. Extending congratulations to all the people of Eastern Nagaland, the struggling organisations of ENPO, the Chief Minister of Nagaland, his cabinet, and the Members of Parliament, the Home Minister said that today we have taken another step toward ending all disputes in Nagaland. He stated that "now there will be no obstacle in the path of development of Eastern Nagaland."

The Home Minister said that the agreement reflects our government's commitment to resolving all contentious issues and fulfilling the genuine aspirations of the people. He said that both the Government of India and the Government of Nagaland will jointly take forward the development of Eastern Nagaland.

The Minister said that in 2021-22, he had told ENPO representatives that the government led by PM Narendra Modi is committed to resolving every dispute. He had assured them to keep faith and participate in the democratic process, and they would definitely receive both fair justice and due respect.

The Home Minister said that he was feeling immense joy as, after the officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs worked for a long time as a bridge between the ENPO and the Government of Nagaland, the dispute was finally resolved today.

PM Modi's Vision for a Developed North East

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned a North East that is free from insurgency, violence, disputes, and is developed. Eleven years ago, several armed groups and disputes in the North East were pushing the region towards fragmentation and disturbing its peace. At the same time, many interstate disputes were disrupting the states' peace. The government led by Prime Minister Modi is committed to finding solutions to every dispute," stated the Minister.

He said that since 2019, the Modi government has signed 12 important agreements in the North East. Stating that previous governments only signed agreements, Shah said the Modi government implements them in letter and spirit.

Acknowledging Grievances and Cooperation

The Home Minister said that we all are all very well aware of the ENPO region and its strategic importance. Since Nagaland's creation, citizens of Eastern Nagaland have consistently felt that they are not receiving justice.

Shah said he had spoken with the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, who had stated that he would listen to all ENPO's demands with an open heart, discuss them, and accept them. Expressing his gratitude to Chief Minister Rio, the Home Minister said that the Government of Nagaland, Rio's cabinet colleagues, and both Members of Parliament from the state had, with great magnanimity, taken this negotiation to its logical conclusion. (ANI)