Delhi's air quality has plummeted to the 'Severe' category. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav confirms the Centre is monitoring meteorological conditions, noting that stubble burning has declined through improved management strategies.

Delhi Air Quality Reaches Severe Category

As Delhi air quality deteriorates to the ‘Severe’ category, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday the Centre’s air quality panel is continuously monitoring meteorological conditions, including wind direction, wind speed and the movement of air, and assured that necessary action is being taken. The deterioration comes despite a “decline” in stubble-burning incidents compared to previous years, with the government claiming that a significant portion of paddy stubble has been utilised through ex-situ management.

Stubble Burning and Government Response

Efforts to Curb Agricultural Pollution

When asked about the reduction in stubble-burning incidents in neighbouring states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said, “Yes, I have already stated that around 40 per cent of the paddy stubble has been utilised through ex-situ management this time. “There has certainly been a decline in stubble-burning incidents compared to previous years. This time, more comprehensive environmental action plans have also been prepared. Under these action plans, CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) has established a dedicated dashboard to monitor implementation and track progress.”

Monitoring and Regulatory Measures

Stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh has been one of the contributing factors to air pollution in Delhi over the years, Responding to ANI’s question on why air quality continues to remain in the severe category despite these measures, Yadav said CAQM is closely monitoring meteorological conditions and taking necessary steps based on its assessments. “CAQM is continuously monitoring meteorological conditions, including wind direction, wind speed and the movement of air. Based on these assessments, the necessary steps are being taken,” he said.

The minister further said that CAQM had issued directions in coordination with all concerned state governments to ensure the implementation of the required measures.

Current Pollution Status in the National Capital

Delhi’s air quality continued to deteriorate ahead of Diwali, with the national capital’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 451 at 8 am on Tuesday, placing it in the ‘Severe’ category and highlighting the worsening pollution situation across the city.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that several monitoring stations reported AQI levels in the severe category, while several other locations recorded ‘Very Poor’ air quality. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday in view of rising pollution levels. The restrictions came into immediate effect, adding to the measures already in place under Stage-I.