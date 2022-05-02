Centre issues Dos and Don'ts following heatwave in India

Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, in his letter to states and UTs, asked for an uninterrupted power supply for cooling equipment.

As the souring heatwave sweeps India and the weather department claims maximum temperature than ever in the regions of central, western, and northern India, the Central government has now announced dos and don't also direct the Union Territories to assess their healthcare readiness.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, in his letter to states and UTs, asked for an uninterrupted power supply for cooling equipment and advised the use of solar cells whenever possible owing to nationwide power shortages.

The letter further urged the healthcare facilities to have primary essential items in summer, including IV (intravenous) fluid, ORS, ice packs, and cool drinking water.

The Central government has announced dos and don'ts for heat-related prevention and management. It has also highlighted the head-related issues such as heat rash, heat cramps, heat tenting, heat oedema, heat syncope, heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

Dos:

The Central government has advised being hydrated. While going out cover yourself. Help spread awareness. Try to be indoors as much as possible. Being present with the elderly or unwell persons, who are living alone. Keep a tab on their health, regularly.

Businesses and workers should be given cold drinking water at work, workers should be encouraged to avoid direct sunshine, and should be provided with shaded workplaces, following the letter.

Don'ts:

Following the Central government, avoid getting out in sun between 12 pm and 3 pm due to the extreme heat. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, or beverages with higher sugar levels, as these may cause more body fluid loss or stomach cramps. Also, avoid high protein food and stale food from your diet. Regarding children, elders and pets, citizens to not leave them in parked vehicles.

