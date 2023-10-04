Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre increases LPG subsidy to Rs 300 for PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries; check details

    In August, the government had already taken steps to reduce the price of a 14.2-kilogram LPG cooking gas cylinder by Rs 200. Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, emphasized that the government would bear the promised Rs 200 price reduction on household cooking gas cylinders.

    Centre increases LPG subsidy to Rs 300 for PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday (October 4) revealed that the government has increased the subsidy amount for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The subsidy for LPG cylinders under the program has been raised from Rs 200 to Rs 300, providing greater financial relief to the scheme's beneficiaries.

    The Union Cabinet recently approved a significant change in the pricing structure for LPG cylinders, benefiting Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries. Currently, these beneficiaries pay Rs 703 for a 14.2-kg cylinder, whereas the market price is Rs 903. However, after this decision, their cost will be reduced to Rs 603 per cylinder, offering substantial relief.

    In August, the government had already taken steps to reduce the price of a 14.2-kilogram LPG cooking gas cylinder by Rs 200. Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, emphasized that the government would bear the promised Rs 200 price reduction on household cooking gas cylinders.

    This decision aimed to alleviate the financial burden on oil marketing companies (OMCs) and prevent an impending loss of Rs 7,500 crore.

    Initially, oil marketing companies (OMCs) expressed concerns about the financial implications of the government's decision, estimating a significant impact of nearly Rs 7,500 crore. Nevertheless, the Union Cabinet's move in August was a strategic effort to counter the impact of domestic consumer inflation by reducing the cost of LPG cylinders for consumers.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahadev betting app case Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by Enforcement Directorate on October 6 gcw

    Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED on October 6 in connection with Mahadev betting app case

    Kerala: Cabinet meeting held at CM Office today; Here are key highlights rkn

    Kerala: Cabinet meeting held at CM Office today; Here are key highlights

    Trains at a glance: Railway time table 2023 out, check what's new

    Trains at a glance: Railway time table 2023 out, check what's new

    Sikkim shuts schools in flood-hit districts till October 8 following cloudburst AJR

    Sikkim shuts schools in flood-hit districts till October 8 following cloudburst

    Sikkim flash floods: Three dead, seven rescued in Singtam after cloudburst AJR

    Sikkim flash floods: Three dead, seven rescued in Singtam after cloudburst

    Recent Stories

    'Mumbai Diaries 2' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee to Ritesh Deshmukh, here's how celebs reacted to show's trailer RKK

    'Mumbai Diaries 2' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee to Ritesh Deshmukh, here's how celebs reacted to show's trailer

    Lily to Rose: 7 enchanting white flowers ATG EAI

    Lily to Rose: 7 enchanting white flowers

    Flipkart sale 2023: Dank offer is VALID on iPhone 14, leaves internet in splits vkp

    Flipkart sale 2023: Dank offer is VALID on iPhone 14, leaves internet in splits

    Rabindranath Tagore to Bob Dylan: 7 Nobel literature laureates ATG

    Rabindranath Tagore to Bob Dylan: 7 Nobel literature laureates

    Natural energy booster to immunity support: 7 benefits of Honey ATG EAI

    Natural energy booster to immunity support: 7 benefits of Honey

    Recent Videos

    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon