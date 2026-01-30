The Central Leprosy Division organised an awareness programme at Dilli Haat on National Leprosy Day. The event featured a Nukkad Natak, cultural performances, and interactive stalls to promote early detection and reduce stigma.

The Central Leprosy Division (CLD) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on the occasion of National Leprosy Day, organised a comprehensive Information, Education and Communication (IEC) outreach programme at Dilli Haat today.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The programme aimed to promote awareness, early detection, and stigma reduction related to leprosy.

According to the release, a dedicated IEC stall was set up to engage the public and disseminate key messages on the signs, symptoms, prevention, and treatment of leprosy. The outreach was designed to reach all age groups, including children, youth, adults, and the elderly, ensuring inclusive and wide-ranging community engagement.

Large numbers of visitors and audience members actively interacted with programme officials and IEC facilitators, as stated in the release.

Engaging Activities for Awareness and Empowerment

The programme featured a Nukkad Natak (street play) focusing on early signs and symptoms of leprosy, followed by a cultural dance performance by children affected by leprosy. These children, supported by the Rotary Club and trained in diverse skill domains, showcased confidence, talent and social inclusion, reinforcing messages of dignity and empowerment.

An innovative Self-Examination Mirror activity attracted enthusiastic participation from the audience, encouraging individuals to recognise early signs of leprosy and seek timely care.

An interactive quiz was conducted to assess awareness levels and reinforce key messages, with prizes distributed to participants to enhance engagement.

A "100 Questions & Answers on Leprosy" pamphlet, along with other IEC pamphlets and brochures, was widely distributed to enhance awareness, promote behavioural change, encourage early reporting and treatment adherence, and reduce stigma and discrimination associated with leprosy.

Commitment to a Stigma-Free India

During the programme, the audience and visitors collectively took a pledge not to discriminate against persons affected by leprosy, reaffirming the importance of compassion, inclusion, and social acceptance.

These activities reflect CLD's commitment to community engagement and the shared journey towards a #LeprosyFreeIndia, in alignment with national efforts to interrupt transmission, promote early diagnosis, and ensure inclusive care for all. (ANI)