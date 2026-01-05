The Centre has created a dedicated 'Public Account of the Capital' for Delhi, effective Jan 9. The MHA move, a first for the city, aims to streamline financial administration and bring transparency to public moneys managed by the LG's office.

In a significant administrative and financial move for the "first time", the Central government has notified January 9 as the date on which all public moneys received by or on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi will be credited to a designated public account, formalising the accounting framework for such funds in the National Capital Territory (NCT).

The decision has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 46A of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991. The notification, issued on January 2, provides for the creation and operationalisation of a specific public account titled "The Public Account of the Capital." According to the notification, from January 9 onwards, all "other public moneys" received by or on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor will mandatorily be credited to this newly designated account. The term "other public moneys" broadly covers funds that do not form part of the consolidated fund but are received in the exercise of public authority, including certain deposits, remittances, and receipts handled under the LG's authority.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 46A of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 (1 of 1992), the Central Government hereby appoints the 9th day of January, 2026 as the date on which all other public moneys received by or on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor shall be credited to a Public Account entitled 'the Public Account of the Capital'," the notification stated.

Aiming for Greater Transparency and Autonomy

Officials in the MHA told ANI that the "purpose of this move is to establish a clear and uniform accounting mechanism for such moneys, ensuring they are maintained in a designated public account rather than being mixed with other government funds." Earlier, the official said, this fund was mixed with Central government funds.

"Puducherry enjoys a similar financial and administrative arrangement. For Delhi, it is the first such arrangement that empowers the national capital adminstration to take loans, utilise funds and purchase things." Another official said, "The move is aimed at bringing greater clarity, transparency and uniformity in the management of other public funds associated with the office of the Lieutenant Governor. By clearly demarcating the account in which such receipts are to be credited, the government intends to streamline financial administration and ensure a standardised accounting mechanism in line with statutory provisions."

Legal Framework Underpinning the Move

Section 46A of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 (GNCTD Act) establishes the "Public Account of the Capital," stipulating that the Lieutenant Governor, with Presidential approval, makes rules for managing public funds not in the consolidated fund, like provident funds and deposits, regulating their custody, payment, and withdrawal to ensure financial order in Delhi. This section, added by a 2001 amendment, ensures that funds such as small savings and provident contributions, which aren't general revenue, are handled separately and transparently. It includes public money received by the LG's office, such as provident funds, small savings collections, and other deposits. (ANI)