Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced the approval of 320 new postgraduate medical seats for Himachal Pradesh, supported by a Rs 415 crore central grant, to strengthen medical training and healthcare services across the state.

Central Government Approves Expansion of Medical Seats in Himachal Pradesh

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Saturday announced that the Central government has approved a proposal to add 320 postgraduate (PG) medical seats in Himachal Pradesh, with a grant of approximately Rs 415 crore for the initiative. In a statement, Nadda said the approval followed a proposal submitted by the Himachal Pradesh government on June 23 and subsequent discussions with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the convocation ceremony at AIIMS Bilaspur on October 6.

"My dear people of Himachal Pradesh... Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, several transformative initiatives have been implemented in the field of medical education over the past 12 years. In this regard, schemes were approved last year for the creation of undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats. Under these schemes, 10,000 new medical seats will be added over five years at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore. As part of this initiative, the Central Government has today approved a proposal to increase 320 PG (postgraduate) medical seats in Himachal Pradesh. The Government of India will provide a grant of approximately Rs 415 crore for this project," Nadda said.

Details of the Approval and Implementation

Detailing the timeline of the approval, the Union Health Minister said the Centre had processed the state's proposal and sanctioned all 320 seats. "Friends, I would like to tell you how swiftly we have worked in this direction. The proposal was received from the Himachal Pradesh Government on June 23. On October 6, during the convocation ceremony at AIIMS Bilaspur, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu discussed this very issue with me. Today, the Government of India has approved all 320 proposed seats," he added.

Seat Distribution Across Medical Colleges

According to the details shared by the Union Minister, the additional postgraduate medical seats have been approved across six medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh. Shimla will receive the highest allocation, with 91 seats, followed by Hamirpur with 57 seats, Tanda with 57 seats, Mandi with 55 seats, Nahan with 32 seats and Chamba with 28 seats.

Nadda also urged the Himachal Pradesh government to take the necessary steps to ensure that the approved seats are created within a stipulated timeframe. "I now urge the Himachal Pradesh Government to take the necessary steps without delay to ensure the creation of these 320 seats in a time-bound manner," he said.

Broadening Medical Education Capacity

The approval comes under the Centre's broader initiative to expand medical education capacity in the country. The scheme envisages the creation of 10,000 additional undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats over five years, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 15,000 crore. The expansion is expected to strengthen postgraduate medical education in Himachal Pradesh by increasing opportunities for medical graduates to pursue specialised training within the state. It could also help address the demand for specialist doctors and support the availability of advanced healthcare services, particularly in a hill state where access to specialised treatment can be challenging in remote areas. The allocation of seats across six medical colleges is aimed at expanding the state's postgraduate medical education infrastructure, with the Central grant expected to support the creation of the approved capacity.