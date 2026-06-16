Self-enumeration for Census 2027 officially began in Keralam, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and CM VD Satheesan as the first participants. The exercise marks India's first fully digital census, crucial for development and welfare.

Self-enumeration for Census 2027 officially began in Keralam, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister VD Satheesan becoming the first to complete the process in the state. At a function held at Lok Bhavan, Governor Arlekar submitted his details through the Census portal and completed self-enumeration. CM VD Satheesan later completed the process at Mascot Hotel, marking the formal launch of self-enumeration activities in Keralam.

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Leaders Urge Cooperation, Highlight Significance

Governor Arlekar said the country was witnessing a major milestone through the digital Census 2027 and urged people across the state to cooperate with the exercise. He said, "accurate information on households, occupations, businesses and living standards was essential for formulating welfare schemes and development policies. He also congratulated all officials involved in India's first fully digital census."

CM VD Satheesan said, "census data forms the basis for planning development and welfare programmes and called upon citizens to actively participate in the exercise. He said the information collected would help ensure that government benefits reach the intended beneficiaries and aid in policy formulation and future planning."

Chief Secretary A Jayathilak, Census State Nodal Officer and General Administration Secretary K Biju, Director of Census Operations Mithra T, Governor's Secretary K Vasuki, District Collector Anu Kumari and Census Executive Officer Anjali Jose attended the event. Chief Secretary A Jayathilak later completed self-enumeration at his residence.

The Self-Enumeration Process

The 15-day self-enumeration phase, which began on June 16, allows citizens to directly submit their information through the Census portal. The details provided will later be verified by enumerators during field visits.

Enumerators, including teachers and other government employees, along with around 10,189 supervisors, have been deployed for data collection.

Information will be collected by visiting house listing blocks identified through a web mapping application. Enumerators will use the House Listing Operation app, while the entire process will be coordinated through the Census Management and Monitoring System web portal.

Historical Context and Next Steps

The next phase of Census operations in Keralam will begin on July 1. The Census of India, one of the world's largest administrative and statistical exercises, has a history of over 150 years. The first census was conducted in 1872, and the last in 2011. The ongoing exercise is the 16th Census overall and the eighth since Independence. (ANI)