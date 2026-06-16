Phase-I of Census 2027 has commenced, with Houselisting and Housing Census operations starting in Himachal Pradesh and self-enumeration in Keralam and Nagaland. Operations are ongoing in several states, while 23 states/UTs have already completed them.

The field operations for the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) under Phase-I of Census 2027 commenced in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, while the self-enumeration facility began in Keralam and Nagaland. The house-to-house visits by enumerators will continue till July 15, 2026, in Himachal Pradesh; however, the self-enumeration commenced in Keralam, and Nagaland will remain available till June 30.

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The corresponding Houselisting and Housing Census field operations in Keralam and Nagaland will be conducted from July 1 to July 30.

Census Operations Across India

The house-to-house field operations are currently underway in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Puducherry and Uttar Pradesh. As per the MHA, residents who have completed self-enumeration are requested to keep their generated self-enumeration ID (SE ID) ready and share the same with the enumerator during a field visit to complete the HLO process. "Households that have not opted for self-enumeration will be covered during the physical house-to-house visit by enumerators."

Meanwhile, Houselisting and Housing Census operations conducted from May 16 to June 14 have been completed in Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, along with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) area in Delhi. Houselisting operations in Punjab were also concluded on June 13.

Till now, 23 states and UTs, namely, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana and Uttarakhand, have completed the first phase of Census 2027.

First-ever Digital Census

Census 2027 is being conducted using digital tools for the first time, with data collection being undertaken through a dedicated mobile application while retaining the traditional door-to-door enumeration process to ensure comprehensive and accurate coverage.

Data Collection and Confidentiality

During the Houselisting and Housing Census phase, information relating to housing conditions, household details, amenities available and assets possessed by households is being collected through a structured questionnaire comprising 33 notified questions.

MHA said all information collected under the Census Act, 1948, remains strictly confidential and is used solely for statistical purposes and development planning. Residents in the notified states and UTs are requested to actively participate in the Census process and extend full cooperation to Enumerators during field visits.