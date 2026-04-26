Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla launched the state's first digital Census 2027. Reddy urged citizens to participate in the self-enumeration drive, scheduled from April 26 to May 10, 2026, via the online portal.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday participated in the Self-Enumeration program under the ongoing Census 2027 by registering his details online and urged people across the state to participate.

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According to the CMO, census officials explained the details regarding self-enumeration to the Chief Minister. The CM further registered his details through the website and called upon all the people of the state to participate in the census.

Director of Census Operations Bharathi Hollikeri, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, Joint Principal Census Officer Priyanka Ala, and I&PR Commissioner Ch. Priyanka and other senior officials participated in this program.

Governor Launches Digital Census in Telangana

Earlier, Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday formally inaugurated the Census of India-2027 in the state by registering his details through the online self-enumeration facility. The Governor stated that the self-enumeration phase in Telangana will be conducted from April 26, 2026, to May 10, 2026. This will be followed by the house-listing operations from May 11, 2026, to June 9, 2026.

He added that this would be India's first fully digital Census. The self-enumeration facility allows households to digitally register their details through a simple, convenient and user-friendly process. House-listing will also be carried out digitally to ensure accuracy, transparency and efficiency.

Census 2027: A National Digital Initiative

The Census 2027 will be the 16th census since the exercise began and the 8th after independence, marking a significant step with digital integration and strengthened data security.

Two-Phase Nationwide Rollout

The government has approved an outlay of Rs 11,718.24 crore, with the process to be conducted in two phases -- house listing between April and September 2026, followed by population enumeration in February 2027.

The first phase of the census- House Listing and Housing Census (HLO) - will take place between April and September 2026 for a duration of 30 days in each state and Union Territory, with a 15-day window for self-enumeration prior to fieldwork. This phase will collect data on housing conditions, amenities, and household assets.

The second phase, Population Enumeration, will be conducted in February 2027 and will capture detailed demographic, socio-economic, cultural, migration, and fertility-related data. For Ladakh and snow-bound regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, this phase will be conducted in September 2026 due to climatic conditions.