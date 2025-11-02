CEC Gyanesh Kumar was honoured by his alma mater, IIT Kanpur. He later assured voters of peaceful Bihar polls, stating the ECI has a 'zero tolerance' policy towards violence, referencing a recent political murder in the Mokama constituency.

CEC Honoured by Alma Mater

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday was honoured at the 66th Foundation Day ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Kumar is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur. He was honoured and felicitated by his alma mater, among other former students.

The CEC, during his visit to Kanpur, visited his alma mater as the institute had recently conferred upon him the Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA), the highest honour given by IIT to its alumni in recognition of their achievements of exceptional merit. "Today, I have come to IIT Kanpur as a former student, after they had decided to acknowledge and honour me. I have spent the most energetic years of my life in Kanpur city for four years, and I am really attached to it. This is my good luck that I get to be here and go to IIT Kanpur," he said.

ECI Vows Zero Tolerance for Poll Violence

Kumar on Sunday reiterated the Election Commission of India's zero tolerance towards violence. He assured the voters of Bihar that the numerous police officials, returning officers, and zilla parishad officials are ready to conduct free and fair elections, which will set a benchmark for the whole world. "I want to appeal to everyone to come and participate in the election process, and everyone come to exercise their right to vote. On the topic of violence, the Election Commission wants to make it clear that it has zero tolerance towards violence. No incident of violence will be tolerated. The Election Commission is ready to make sure that the electors can vote peacefully. Our 243 returning officers, that many observers, every zilla's collectors, zilla adhikari, SP, SSP, police observers, everyone is ready," CEC Kumar told reporters here.

Comments Amid Recent Political Murder

The CEC's comments come amid the recent murder of politician Dularchand Yadav on October 30 in Mokama assembly constituency while he was present in the rally of Jan Suraaj candidate from the constituency, Piyush Priyadarshini. Following the murder, Anant Kumar Singh, the Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, has been arrested. (ANI)