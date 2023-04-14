Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CCB officials arrest woman-led trio for thefts worth Rs 1 crore in Bengaluru; check details

    Speaking to reporters, an investigating officer said, "Jayanti would roam around the city, looking for locked houses. On finding them, she would pass on the message to the duo. At night, the two would break in and decamp with gold and other valuables."

    CCB officials arrest woman-led trio for thefts worth Rs 1 crore in Bengaluru; check details AJR
    Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials arrested as many as three persons, including a woman, on house break-in charges and recovered assets worth over Rs 1 crore from them. With this arrest, the CCB officials said they solved at least 15 theft cases reported from across the city in the last year.

    Jayanti alias Jay, 32, the prime accused from Tamil Nadu would rope in her associates - Amjad Khan, 36, from Bengaluru and Muja Bhai, 32, from Gujarat - to break into residences.

    "Interestingly, the accused would bury the booty near their houses. Later, they would dig the ornaments out and ask Jayanti to sell them," the officer futher said.

    While Jayanti and Muja Bhai face at least five cases of thefts each, Amjad was arrested in a double-murder case reported at Bagalur, northeast Bengaluru, in 2012.

