Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE 10th Result 2022: CBSE board likely to declare result tomorrow; Know how to check via Digilocker, SMS

    Students can check their results online once they are released at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. 

    CBSE 10th Result 2022: CBSE board likely to declare result tomorrow; Know how to check via Digilocker, SMS - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 9:49 AM IST

    The CBSE 10th Result 2022 is expected to be released very soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education. As per the reports, the CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be released tomorrow, July 4, 2022. When it is released, it will be available online for students to check at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE results would also be available to students via DigiLocker and SMS. 

    As per the CBSE sources, the evaluation process for classes 10 and 12 has been completed, and the CBSE 10th Results 2022 will be announced first. The CBSE 10th Result is tentatively scheduled for tomorrow, but official confirmation from board officials is still pending.

    Students can check their results online once they are released at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The results are also expected to be available on CBSE's new website, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

    Here's how to check the CBSE 10th Result 2022 online,
    1) Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the result link
    3) Enter the required credentials, such as exam roll number, school code and date of birth
    4) Your CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the monitor's screen
    5) Download the result and take a printout for future need

    Students should be aware that the CBSE Results 2022 for class 10 Term 2 will be made available online on DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in for easy access.

    How to check  CBSE 10th Result 2022 via DigiLocker,
    1) Visit the official website, digilocker.gov.in or the official Mobile App
    2) Key in the login details, Aadhar Number, etc.
    3) On the homepage, click on the Central Board of Secondary Education
    4) Click on the file that reads 'CBSE Term 2 Results for class 10'
    5) The mark sheet will be displayed
    6) Download and save the PDF for future need

    Due to high traffic on the day of the results, it is normal for websites to crash or work slowly. In such cases, students should not be concerned because the CBSE Result 2022 can also be accessed offline via SMS.


    Here's how to check CBSE 10th Result 2022 via SMS,
    1) Open the messaging app on your phone
    2) Type - cbse10 < space > roll number
    3) Send to 7738299899
    4) The result CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be sent on the same number 

    The CBSE 10th Term 2 Exams were held between April 26 and May 24, 2022. The CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 for class 10, is expected to be released tomorrow. Students should monitor the official websites and verified channels for any future updates.
     

    Also Read: CBSE Class 10th results 2022: Checking likely to be done by June 20, results expected by month end

    Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exam results released; Here is how to view your result

    Also Read: CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: 10th, 12th Result to be announced soon

     

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2022, 9:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive Isha Foundation Sadhguru speaks to Asianet News on save soil movement

    Sadhguru Exclusive: 'Organic farming is urban nonsense'

    Udaipur murder 4 accused sent to 10 day NIA remand attacked by mob gcw

    Udaipur murder: 4 accused sent to 10-day NIA remand, attacked by mob

    Captain Amarinder Singh likely to be NDA s pick as Vice Presidential candidate Report gcw

    Captain Amarinder Singh likely to be NDA's pick as Vice Presidential candidate: Report

    Before Udaipur, a murder in Amravati over post backing Nupur Sharma?

    Before Udaipur, a murder in Amravati over post backing Nupur Sharma?

    Mohd Zubair case Delhi Police makes stunning funding claim gcw

    Mohd Zubair case: Delhi Police makes stunning funding claim

    Recent Stories

    Thalapathy Vijay Vs Ajith: Pongal 2023 will be big for fans; why? Read this RBA

    Thalapathy Vijay Vs Ajith: Pongal 2023 will be big for fans; why? Read this

    R Madhavan Rocketry The Nambi Effect Day 2 box office saturday collection drb

    Rocketry Day 2 BO Collection: R Madhavan's film see 100% jump in Saturday collection

    Exclusive Isha Foundation Sadhguru speaks to Asianet News on save soil movement

    Sadhguru Exclusive: 'Organic farming is urban nonsense'

    Numerology Predictions for July 3 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 3: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 3 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 3, 2022

    Recent Videos

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon