CBSE 10th Result 2022: CBSE board likely to declare result tomorrow; Know how to check via Digilocker, SMS

The CBSE 10th Result 2022 is expected to be released very soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education. As per the reports, the CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be released tomorrow, July 4, 2022. When it is released, it will be available online for students to check at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE results would also be available to students via DigiLocker and SMS.

As per the CBSE sources, the evaluation process for classes 10 and 12 has been completed, and the CBSE 10th Results 2022 will be announced first. The CBSE 10th Result is tentatively scheduled for tomorrow, but official confirmation from board officials is still pending.

Students can check their results online once they are released at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The results are also expected to be available on CBSE's new website, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

Here's how to check the CBSE 10th Result 2022 online,

1) Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the result link

3) Enter the required credentials, such as exam roll number, school code and date of birth

4) Your CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the monitor's screen

5) Download the result and take a printout for future need

Students should be aware that the CBSE Results 2022 for class 10 Term 2 will be made available online on DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in for easy access.

How to check CBSE 10th Result 2022 via DigiLocker,

1) Visit the official website, digilocker.gov.in or the official Mobile App

2) Key in the login details, Aadhar Number, etc.

3) On the homepage, click on the Central Board of Secondary Education

4) Click on the file that reads 'CBSE Term 2 Results for class 10'

5) The mark sheet will be displayed

6) Download and save the PDF for future need

Due to high traffic on the day of the results, it is normal for websites to crash or work slowly. In such cases, students should not be concerned because the CBSE Result 2022 can also be accessed offline via SMS.



Here's how to check CBSE 10th Result 2022 via SMS,

1) Open the messaging app on your phone

2) Type - cbse10 < space > roll number

3) Send to 7738299899

4) The result CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be sent on the same number

The CBSE 10th Term 2 Exams were held between April 26 and May 24, 2022. The CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 for class 10, is expected to be released tomorrow. Students should monitor the official websites and verified channels for any future updates.



