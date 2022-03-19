Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exam results released; Here is how to view your result

    Students will have to contact their schools for their marksheet.

    CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exam results released Here is how to view your result
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 19, 2022, 6:44 PM IST

    The Central Board for Secondary Education has released the Class 12 term 1 exam results. Students will have to contact their schools for their mark sheet. The CBSE result has been communicated to schools in the same manner as the class 10th result was on March 12.

    The Board has communicated only scores in the theory papers as schools already had the internal assessment and practical scores available with them.

    The Board will later upload the CBSE Class 12 results 2022 on the official website. The same shall also be uploaded on the DigiLocker and UMANG applications.  

    The Board had earlier informed that it will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The term 1 result comes with a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result. 

    Internal assessment marks received by students from their schools in multiple subjects are also included in the term 1 marks.

    The final result will be issued after the term 2 examinations, which will be conducted in April. The date sheet for term 2 is yet to be released. 

    What is there on the result sheet?

    The following information has been provided in the term 1 mark sheet: 

    * Candidate's name

    * School name

    * Roll number

    * Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject

    * Total marks secured and total maximum marks for all the subjects

    * Other information

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2022, 7:28 PM IST
