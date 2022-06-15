Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE Class 10th results 2022: Checking likely to be done by June 20, results expected by month end

    CBSE 10th Result 2022 are expected by the end of the month on cbseresults.nic.in. Teachers participating in the evaluation process have stated that the testing is still ongoing. The board has been given a deadline of June 20 to complete the checking assignment.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Result 2022 will be released soon by the board. The Term 2 answer sheets are now being evaluated or checked. According to the most recent reports, the Class 10th examination procedure would be completed by June 20, 2022.

    CBSE 10th Result 2022 are expected by the end of the month on cbseresults.nic.in. Teachers participating in the evaluation process have stated that the testing is still ongoing. The board has been given a deadline of June 20 to complete the checking assignment.

    It has also been revealed that the board has decided to establish regional checking centres in order to expedite the procedure. Previously, the papers were transmitted to the regional headquarters, and the answer sheets were then sent to the various evaluation centres. For the initial examination, this procedure was followed. However, beginning in June, the board began regional distribution of response papers for speedy examination.

     Experts continue to agree on a preliminary date of June 29 or June 30. While board officials have not commented on a likely date, they have stated that the board expects to release the results within 20 days of the tests being completed.

    Interestingly, the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2022 Term 2 concluded on May 24, after 20 days. The checking, on the other hand, has been postponed and is now slated to be completed on June 20. After the checking is finished, the board takes around 7 days to compile and release the findings.

    A similar method was used for CBSE Class 12 answer papers. The CBSE 12th examinations would conclude today, June 15, 2022. CBSE Class 12 results are scheduled to be revealed between July 10 and July 15.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
