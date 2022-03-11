CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: 10th, 12th Result to be announced soon

CBSE students' long and nervous wait is about to end, as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to release the CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 for Term 1 Exams soon.

CBSE students' long and nervous wait is about to end, as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to release the CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 for Term 1 Exams soon. While the Board has not yet announced a definite day and time for the release of CBSE Term 1 Exam Results, this news has brought joy and optimism to CBSE students who have been waiting for CBSE 10th and 12th Term 1 Results for about three months.

According to several sources, the board will publish the class 12 results today, and the class 10 results will be announced on Monday, March 14. Typically, CBSE released its result date and time only a few hours before the previous year's results. This time, it is also likely to follow practice.

While students will be graded, no student will be failing solely on the basis of term 1 tests. Students will have the opportunity to improve their grades in term 2 examinations, which begin on April 26. The pass/fail status will be determined following the final results, which will include term 1, term 2, and internal assessment marks.

To pass the tests, students must get a minimum of 33% overall.

CBSE will publish results on its official website, but students can also receive their grades through a variety of additional channels, including the Umang App. Students may use the Umang App to guarantee they beat the crowd by following these steps:

Step 1: Download the Umang app and sign in with your registered cellphone number.

Step 2: Launch the app and choose 'all services.'

Step 3: From the drop-down menu, choose CBSE.

Step 4: Select the Class for which you wish to see the results.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and other relevant credentials, and the outcome will be displayed on the screen.

