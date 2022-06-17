CBI raids Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother

CBI raids are underway at the residence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother in Jodhpur

The Central Bureau of Investigation raids are underway at the residence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother in Jodhpur.

The CBI team from Delhi is conducting searches in connection with the 2007 fertilizer scam. Gehlot's brother Agrasen Gehlot has a big business of fertilizer seeds in Jaipur

The vehicles of CBI officers reached Jodhpur from Delhi and then reached the bungalow of the chief minister's younger brother. Ironically, the local CBI team was reportedly not informed about the action. Even the local police were not informed about this raid.

For the time being, the media has also been kept away. Chief Minister Gehlot and other leaders are currently in New Delhi protesting against the ED's questioning of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Agrasen, who lives in the Mandore area of ​​Jodhpur, has a big business of fertilizer seeds near the Pawta intersection.

The Enforcement Directorate had also come here some time ago in 2020 over alleged irregularities in the distribution of fertilizers. The ED had raided farmhouses, bungalows and many other places of Anupam Krishi. The ED had summoned Anupam to Delhi and questioned him multiple times.