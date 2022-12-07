CBI filed 56 cases, 22 charge sheets against MPs, MLAs between 2017-22; check details

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, while responding to the question, provided state-by-state data on cases filed against lawmakers in the Lok Sabha today.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed nearly 56 cases against Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the last five years, and in 22 cases charge sheet has been filed, according to the information provided in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, while responding to the question, provided state-by-state data on cases filed against lawmakers, revealing that 10 cases were filed in Andhra Pradesh between 2017 and 2022, the highest number during the period.

It was followed by six cases in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, five in West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh, four in Tamil Nadu, three in Manipur, Delhi, and Bihar, two in Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka, and one in Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Lakshadweep.

During the previous five years, the premier agency's conviction rate ranged from 66.90 per cent in 2017 to 67.56 per cent in 2021.

According to the data, the agency had a conviction rate of 69.83 per cent in 2020, the highest in the previous five years.

