Wanted fugitive Sahil Chauhan, a key member of the Bhuppi Rana Gang, has been successfully returned to India from Thailand. The operation was a coordinated effort by the CBI, MEA, and MHA, leading to his arrest at Delhi airport.

In a major success for Indian law enforcement, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), successfully facilitated the return of wanted fugitive Sahil Chauhan from Thailand on Friday.

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Fugitive's Criminal History

"The subject, Sahil Chauhan, is wanted by Haryana Police in multiple criminal cases involving murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, and the use of illegal firearms/weapons. He is a key member of the Bhuppi Rana Gang operating in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh areas," read CBI press release.

Chauhan, a high-profile criminal wanted by the Haryana Police, was apprehended in Bangkok and deported to India, where he was taken into custody at the Delhi International Airport. His criminal record includes multiple charges of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, and the illegal use of firearms. The most brazen of his crimes occurred on January 4, 2017, during an escalation of gang rivalry.

"On 04.01.2017, the subject had opened fire at Monu Rana in gang rivalry at the Jagadhari Court Complex, Yamunanagar, Haryana, when Monu Rana was brought to the court for a hearing in pending criminal cases. A chargesheet was filed against him, and he was subsequently sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment. However, after being released on bail, the subject absconded and fled abroad," added the release.

International Coordination and Capture

The return was made possible through the NCB-New Delhi (CBI), which published an Interpol Red Notice against Chauhan at the request of the Haryana Police.

"On the request of Haryana Police, NCB-New Delhi got published a Red Notice against the subject Sahil Chauhan. The subject was geo-lacated and deported from Bangkok and arrived in India at Delhi International Airport on 10.04.2026, where he was taken into custody by a team of Haryana Police," read the release.

The CBI, acting as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, utilizes the BHARATPOL platform to bridge the gap between local law enforcement and international agencies. "The CBI, acting as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, utilizes the BHARATPOL platform to bridge the gap between local law enforcement and international agencies," added the release. (ANI)