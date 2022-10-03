CBI detains Russian national for allegedly hacking software during JEE-Mains 2021 exam

The CBI had issued a ‘Look Out Circular’ against the Russian national, suspected to be main hacker, for alleged manipulation of the prestigious examination last year.

In connection with its investigation into the suspected rigging of the JEE (Mains) examination last year, the CBI has detained a Russian national at Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to officials on Monday.

According to them, the central agency had issued a "Look Out Circular" against the foreign individual who was thought to be the major hacker and accused of manipulating the coveted test.

The CBI was informed when the Russian national landed at the airport from abroad. The CBI detained him immediately, and he is currently being questioned in relation to the JEE tampering case that the agency is looking into.

Sources said the suspect might be taken into custody. In September last year, the agency had booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd, and its three directors, Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi and Govind Varshney, touts and associates for alleged manipulation of examination.

It was alleged that the three directors, in conspiracy with other associates and touts, were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission into top National Institutes of Technology in consideration of huge amounts by solving the applicants' question papers through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana).

Also read: Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden; will he be sent to fight in Ukraine?

Also read: 'Nord Stream pipeline leaks have shown Europe's vulnerability'

(With inputs from PTI)