In a coordinated operation, the CBI facilitated the return of wanted fugitive Jagdish Punetha from the UAE. Wanted by Uttarakhand Police for cheating and conspiracy, Punetha was located and apprehended after an INTERPOL Red Notice was issued.

In a significant law enforcement operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully facilitated the return of wanted fugitive Jagdish Punetha from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 13, 2025. Punetha, who was the subject of a Red Notice issued by INTERPOL, is wanted by the Uttarakhand Police in connection with FIR No. 239/2021, registered at Pithoragarh Police Station on allegations of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The accused had fled India and was residing in the UAE, prompting Indian authorities to initiate international coordination for his apprehension.

The Apprehension and Return Operation

The CBI, acting as the National Central Bureau (NCB) for INTERPOL in India, played a pivotal role in tracking the fugitive. On May 6, 2025, a Red Notice was issued against Punetha at the request of Uttarakhand Police. These notices are circulated globally to law enforcement agencies, enabling them to locate and detain wanted individuals.

Leveraging these channels, the CBI liaised with UAE authorities to identify, locate, and apprehend Punetha. A team of Uttarakhand Police officials visited the UAE to escort Punetha back to India.

The operation concluded successfully when the fugitive arrived in New Delhi on November 13, 2025, under the supervision of the CBI and state police authorities.

A Testament to International Cooperation

The case underscores the effectiveness of international law enforcement cooperation and the role of INTERPOL in combating cross-border crime. CBI officials highlighted that through its coordination with BHARATPOL and INTERPOL channels, Indian authorities maintain robust mechanisms to track and bring back fugitives hiding abroad.

CBI stated that the return of Punetha is a testament to India's commitment to ensuring that individuals evading justice are held accountable. Further investigations and legal proceedings will now continue under the jurisdiction of the Uttarakhand Police, as per Indian law. (ANI)