The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Senior Secretariat Assistant, Kendriya Vidyalaya, BNP, Dewas, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 60,000, according to a press statement from the central agency.

The CBI registered the case on Wednesday on a written complaint alleging that the accused, a Senior Secretariat Assistant, demanded a bribe of Rs. 60,000 to clear bills related to security and manpower services. The CBI laid a trap on Thursday and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 60,000 via a banking channel. Later, the accused was arrested and produced before the Court on Friday, which granted 3 days' police custody. Further investigation is underway.

Two Sentenced in LIC Fraud Case

Earlier today, a Special CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) court in Lucknow sentenced two accused to five years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 12 lakh each for cheating LIC of India, according to a press statement from the agency.

The accused have been identified as Braj Kumar Pandey and Manish Kumar Srivastava.

The release stated, "The CBI Court, Lucknow, on 24.12.2025, has sentenced two private persons, namely, Braj Kumar Pandey and Manish Kumar Srivastava to Five Years Imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 12 Lakh each for cheating LIC."

Background of the Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered the instant case on the allegations that that Pradeep Kumar Pandey while functioning as Micro Processing Operator at Career Agents Branch (CAB). LIC of India at Gorakhpur, during the period from Nov, 2001 to Apr. 2003, in criminal conspiracy with some unknown persons, cheated LIC of India to the tune of Rs. 15,22,689 and benefited himself by misusing the password of the Branch Officials and creating fictitious policy Masters and fictitious Salary Saving Scheme's errors to facilitate fraudulent payments under 20 policies.

After completion of investigation, CBI filed chargesheet on January 1, 2007, against Pradeep Kumar Pandey, Micro Processing Operator, LIC of India, Divisional Office, Gorakhpur and 5 private persons, namely, Braj Kumar Pandey; Manish Kumar Srivastava, Pankaj Kumar Rawat, Amar Nath Pandey and Dhananjay Kumar Upadhyaya. (ANI)