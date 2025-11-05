The CBDT's Special Campaign 5.0 achieved 160% of its cleanliness drive target, freed 1.67 lakh sq. ft. of office space, earned Rs 32.0 lakh from scrap, weeded out 2.30 lakh files, and disposed of over 21,000 public grievances.

Special Campaign 5.0 Achieves Significant Results

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Department of Revenue, achieved significant results under the Special Campaign 5.0 for Swachhata and Disposal of Pending Matters, according to the Ministry of Finance. Conducted across all field formations of the Income Tax Department, the campaign focused on institutionalising Swachhata, streamlining record management and ensuring disposal of pending matters, in accordance with the guidelines of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and as a continuation of the successful campaigns undertaken since 2021.

The campaign was carried out in two phases -- the Preparatory Phase (15th-30th September 2025) and the Implementation Phase (2nd-31st October 2025). During the preparatory phase, regional offices identified campaign sites, compiled scrap and e-waste inventories, and listed records for digitization or weeding. Pendency in areas such as public grievances and grievance appeals was also reviewed. The implementation phase witnessed widespread participation from officers and staff across India, leading to large-scale cleanliness drives, systematic disposal of old records, and the adoption of innovative, eco-friendly practices, the Ministry of Finance said.

Key Achievements of Special Campaign 5.0

During Special Campaign 5.0, the Income Tax Department achieved remarkable progress across all key parameters. A total of 1,521 cleanliness campaigns were conducted against the target of 947, registering 160 per cent achievement. Through systematic weeding and disposal exercises, the CBDT freed up 1.67 lakh sq. ft. of office space and earned revenue of Rs 32.0 lakh from sale of scrap and obsolete materials. In the area of records management, about 2.30 lakhs of physical files were weeded out, while more than 10,000 e-files were closed. On the citizen-centric front, the CBDT disposed of 21,251 public grievances, surpassing the initial target of 20,954 cases, and resolved 831 public grievance appeals. These achievements collectively reflect the CBDT's unwavering commitment to efficiency, transparency, and sustainable office management.

Social Media Outreach

To promote wider public awareness of the Special campaign, extensive outreach was carried out through social media. More than 600 tweets and posts were shared by the field formations of the Income Tax Department on their official handles, highlighting campaign milestones and local initiatives.

Innovative Regional Initiatives

In addition to meeting the operational targets, different regions undertook a series of unique and innovative initiatives under Special Campaign 5.0.

Digital Innovation in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

Under Special Campaign 5.0, the Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana launched an innovative QR code-based File Inventory Mobile App to streamline record management and boost efficiency. Over 10,000 records were photographed, indexed, and integrated into a digital database for instant retrieval and real-time tracking. A space optimization drive merged two record rooms, freeing 500 sq. ft. of usable space. Recognized by DARPG as a best practice, the initiative exemplifies digital innovation, resource efficiency, and improved accessibility within CBDT formations.

Space Transformation in Kolkata

The Income Tax Office, Kolkata transformed a previously neglected and waste-filled area into a modern, fully functional conference hall named "Indraprastha." The new facility stands as a model of cleanliness, efficiency, and optimal space utilization, exemplifying the Department's commitment to creating well-maintained and resource-efficient office environments through the Swachhata initiative.

Employee Welfare in Kerala

The terrace area of the Income Tax Residential Complex in Kerala has been transformed into a modern Fitness Studio for the welfare of officers, officials, and their family members. The facility is aimed at promoting health, well-being, and work-life balance among departmental personnel.

Work-Life Balance Initiative in Pune

Under Special Campaign 5.0, a previously unused room at the Income Tax Office, PMT Building, Pune was refurbished into a modern, child-friendly crèche. The facility provides a safe, engaging space for children during working hours, supporting staff with reliable daycare and promoting better work-life balance. This initiative reflects the Department's focus on employee welfare, inclusive workplaces, and optimal use of office infrastructure under the Swachhata campaign.

Community Engagement in Vijayawada

As part of Special Campaign 5.0, Income Tax office at Vijayawada organized a Swachhata Awareness Walkathon on October 15 to promote public participation in the national cleanliness movement. Telugu film star Srikanth flagged off the event as Chief Guest, which saw enthusiastic participation from over 200 students, CA interns, and Income Tax Department staff, highlighting the spirit of community-driven cleanliness.

Sustainable Creativity in Jaipur

'Madhukar', the newly unveiled mascot of the Income Tax Department, embodies trust, empathy, and public service. Crafted entirely from discarded office materials like a broken chair, aluminum grill, mousepad and foam, it symbolizes innovation, sustainability, and environmental consciousness. This initiative taken at Jaipur office, reflects the Department's commitment to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the spirit of Special Campaign blending creativity with responsible waste management.

Eco-Friendly Practices in Delhi

As part of Special Campaign 5.0, the Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Delhi continued its efforts to maintain a clean, organized, and eco-friendly work environment. In a unique step towards sustainability and resource optimization, pipes from dismantled advertising boards were repurposed into decorative pot stands, adding both aesthetic value and environmental consciousness to the office premises.

'Vrikshayuveda Forest' comprising 700 saplings of 35 native species has been developed at the Staff Colony at Pitampura, New Delhi, to promote environmental stewardship and biodiversity conservation. This initiative reinforces the Department's enduring commitment to Swachhata, sustainability, and green governance, aligning with the broader objectives of the campaign to integrate cleanliness with environmental responsibility.

Reaffirming Commitment to Swachhata

The CBDT reaffirms its commitment to institutionalizing Swachhata through regular review and disposal of old records, digital record management, and scientific office waste management.

The CBDT remains dedicated to sustainability, transparency, and administrative efficiency, advancing the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan through consistent, measurable actions across all its field formations. (ANI)