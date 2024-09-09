Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Caught on camera: Class 12 girl dragged 350m by bike-borne snatchers in Jalandhar, loses her phone (WATCH)

    In a dramatic turn of events, a Class XII girl was dragged for around 350 metres along the road by bike-borne snatchers who fled with her mobile phone in Jalandhar on Saturday.

    Caught on camera: Class 12 girl dragged 350m by bike-borne snatchers in Jalandhar, loses her phone (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 7:16 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 7:16 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, a Class XII girl was dragged for around 350 metres along the road by bike-borne snatchers who fled with her mobile phone in Jalandhar on Saturday. Laxmi, who resisted the snatchers from taking away her phone, despite her best efforts to protect the phone, eventually lost it. Laxmi even sustained injuries, and her clothes were torn during the struggle. The incident was captured on CCTV camera installed in the area, and is now going viral on social media.

    According to the news agency PTI report, Laxmi, originally from Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, resides in Jalandhar’s Garden Colony. Her parents work as labourers. She was near her house when three unidentified men came on a motorcycle and tried to snatch her mobile phone. When she resisted, she was dragged behind the motorcycle for about 200 to 350 metres.

    Also read: Mangaluru: Daughter lifts auto to save mother after vehicle hits her in freak accident, wins hearts (WATCH)

    The snatchers managed to steal the mobile phone. In the viral video, Laxmi is seen grabbing one of the bikers' hands and being dragged for a considerable distance as the mobile snatchers—one wearing a black t-shirt and the other as the pillion rider— continue to ride, even crossing the road and escape the scene. Seconds later, a man is seen running behind them, but he is unable to catch them.

    The video of the incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many users calling the incident shameful.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING: First Mpox case confirmed in India, ministry calls it isolated case shk

    Health Ministry confirms India's 1st Mpox case; clarifies virus not linked to global public health emergency

    Tarang Shakti 2024: Vice Chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy flew in LCA Tejas dmn

    Tarang Shakti 2024: Vice Chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy flew in LCA Tejas

    Gorakhpur's terracotta gets boost from Yogi govt, to shine at international trade show with 4 featured stalls dmn

    Gorakhpur's terracotta gets boost from Yogi govt, to shine at international trade show with 4 featured stalls

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan admits to kicking victim on chest, Pavithra Gowda hit him with slipper vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan admits to kicking victim on chest, Pavithra Gowda hit him with slipper

    Uttarakhand SHOCKER! Man kills brother by slitting his throat over property dispute; caught by locals (WATCH)

    Uttarakhand SHOCKER! Man kills brother by slitting his throat over property dispute; caught by locals (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    SEXY Photos: Kylie Jenner looks super bold in latest snaps; check out HOT photos [PICTURES] ATG

    SEXY Photos: Kylie Jenner looks super bold in latest snaps; check out HOT photos [PICTURES]

    football Israel vs Italy: UEFA Nations League live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Israel vs Italy: UEFA Nations League live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    Made me sit on his lap, kissed me...; Actress accuses Bengali director Arindam Sil of inappropriate behavior ATG

    'Made me sit on his lap, kissed me...; Actress accuses Bengali director Arindam Sil of inappropriate behaviour

    Does ovarian rejuvenation improve your fertility? Understanding the advancement RBA

    Does ovarian rejuvenation improve your fertility? Understanding the advancement

    BREAKING: First Mpox case confirmed in India, ministry calls it isolated case shk

    Health Ministry confirms India's 1st Mpox case; clarifies virus not linked to global public health emergency

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon