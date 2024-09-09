Caught on camera: Class 12 girl dragged 350m by bike-borne snatchers in Jalandhar, loses her phone (WATCH)

In a dramatic turn of events, a Class XII girl was dragged for around 350 metres along the road by bike-borne snatchers who fled with her mobile phone in Jalandhar on Saturday.

In a dramatic turn of events, a Class XII girl was dragged for around 350 metres along the road by bike-borne snatchers who fled with her mobile phone in Jalandhar on Saturday. Laxmi, who resisted the snatchers from taking away her phone, despite her best efforts to protect the phone, eventually lost it. Laxmi even sustained injuries, and her clothes were torn during the struggle. The incident was captured on CCTV camera installed in the area, and is now going viral on social media.

According to the news agency PTI report, Laxmi, originally from Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, resides in Jalandhar’s Garden Colony. Her parents work as labourers. She was near her house when three unidentified men came on a motorcycle and tried to snatch her mobile phone. When she resisted, she was dragged behind the motorcycle for about 200 to 350 metres.

The snatchers managed to steal the mobile phone. In the viral video, Laxmi is seen grabbing one of the bikers' hands and being dragged for a considerable distance as the mobile snatchers—one wearing a black t-shirt and the other as the pillion rider— continue to ride, even crossing the road and escape the scene. Seconds later, a man is seen running behind them, but he is unable to catch them.

The video of the incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many users calling the incident shameful.

