Caught on camera: Bouncers told to 'sit on knees', men open fire outside club in Delhi's Seemapuri (WATCH)

    In a dramatic turn of events, four miscreants opened fire after being denied free entry to Kanch Club, nestled in the bustling Jhilmil Industrial Area of Delhi's Seemapuri.

    In a dramatic turn of events, four miscreants opened fire after being denied free entry to Kanch Club, nestled in the bustling Jhilmil Industrial Area of Delhi's Seemapuri. A video of the incident is going viral on social media.

    The turmoil unfolded on Thursday evening when Tanish and Shahrukh and two others, still shrouded in anonymity, confronted the club’s security personnel. According to police reports, the scene erupted when a car halted at the entrance and one of the individuals, brandishing a pistol, demanded free admission.

    The bouncers, steadfast in their duty, denied the request. This refusal sparked a disturbing escalation. "Showing a pistol, he asked for free entry to the club. When the bouncers refused him free entry, the accused asked the bouncers to sit on their knees. When both the bouncers refused to do so, the miscreants got out of the car and opened fire, targeting the bouncer," recounted a police officer.

    The tension soared as the assailants, after firing shots, fled the scene, leaving behind a trail of chaos. "Both the bouncers went inside the club. The criminals fled the crime scene," the officer added.

    In the aftermath, the police have meticulously collected eight spent shells and two cartridges from the site.

    A case has been lodged at the Seemapuri police station, with investigations ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.

