Asianet Newsable

    Caught on cam: High-end car rams into series of vehicles; ends 1 life, injures 7 in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Koramangala which witnessed a deadly accident a few months ago in which a high-end car rammed into a bollard and hit a wall, killing all 7 in the car, a similar incident was reported at Bengaluru's upscale locality Indiranagar leaving one dead and 7 injured. The accused is identified as Suvidh, a businessman and the deceased has been identified as Hari Mahanth hailing from Assam.

    Caught on cam: High-end car rams into series of vehicles; ends 1 life, injures 7 in Bengaluru (WATCH)-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 9:01 PM IST
    The reckless and negligent driving of a businessman owning a high-end car ended up causing a series of accidents in Bengaluru's upscale locality Indiranagar 80 feet road. The accused driver is identified as Suvidh (40) and the deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Hari Mahanth, a wallet parking staff at a restaurant. A CCTV video shows how recklessly the car was being driven.

    Due to reckless driving, three other vehicles were also damaged. The accused driver is also said to be in serious condition. According to Ulsoor Traffic Police, the incident happened between 3:15 pm to 3:30 pm.

    The cops said that the deceased resided closeby and was working in Bengaluru for the last 10 years. The accused driver is a resident of the Defense Colony. The victim was taking the bike out and all of a sudden a high-end car rammed into his vehicle and as a result, he died on the spot.

    Due to the accident, traffic piled up and soon both Jeevan Bhima Nagar Traffic and Law and Order Police rushed and helped the Ulsoor cops in clearing the traffic, shifting of injured to a nearby hospital and also clearing the damaged vehicles from the accident spot. A case was registered in this connection.

    Few months back, an Audi car rammed into a bollard and hit a commercial complex wall and bounced back due to the impact. All 7 members traveling in the car died on the spot. One of the victims was the son of DMK MLA's Y Prakash's son.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 9:01 PM IST
