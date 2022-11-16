Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cash-for-ticket row: ACB summons AAP MLA after arrest of his three aides

    On Wednesday morning, the ACB announced the arrest of three men, including MLA Tripathi's brother-in-law, who allegedly took money from a north Delhi businessman to get his wife a councillor's ticket in the MCD election.

    Cash-for-ticket row: ACB summons AAP MLA after arrest of his three aides AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 3:44 PM IST

    The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Wednesday (November 16) summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Akhilesh Tripathi for questioning on Thursday in connection with the arrest of three men who allegedly took a bribe on his behalf in exchange for party tickets to contest in the upcoming MCD elections.

    Speaking to reporters, an officer, who asked not to be named said, "MLA Tripathi has been summoned to ACB headquarters tomorrow at noon. The other MLA whose name has surfaced in the probe will also be summoned later."

    Also read: Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP's 'kidnapped' Surat candidate Kanchan Jariwala withdraws from polls

    On Wednesday morning, the ACB announced the arrest of three men, including MLA Tripathi's brother-in-law, who allegedly took money from a north Delhi businessman to get his wife a councillor's ticket in the MCD election.

    ACB chief Madhur Verma had said that Tripathi's brother-in-law Om Singh was caught red handed with Rs 35 lakh that they were returning to the complainant as the party worker's name was not in the list of those who were given tickets to contest the election.

    Also read: Delhi murder: Aaftab transferred Rs 54,000 from Shraddha's account

    Explaining details of the case, the ACB said that on November 14, the complainant Gopal Khari approached the ACB alleging that the MLA Tripathi had asked for a bribe of Rs 90 lakh to get a ticket from ward 69 (Kamla Nagar) for his wife, Shobha Khari.

    "The complainant paid a bribe of Rs 35 lakh to MLA Tripathi and Rs 20 lakh to MLA of Wazirpur, Rajesh Gupta on the instructions of Tripathi. He assured MLA Tripathi that the remaining money would be paid after his wife got the ticket. On November 12, the complainant did not find his wife’s name in the list of candidates released by the party," ACB Verma said.

    Also read: Congress faces storm in Kerala; KPCC chief Sudhakaran writes to Rahul Gandhi, offers to quit

    "The accused Om Singh contacted Khari (complainant) and said that the money would be returned and that his wife would get a ticket in the next election. Khari has submitted a video and audio recording of the conversation when the money was returned," he added.

    The election across 250 wards of the MCD will be held on December 4.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 3:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prove my relation with Aaftab within 24 hours if..: BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala challenges AAP - adt

    'Prove my relation with Aaftab within 24 hours if..': BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala challenges AAP

    Delhi murder Aaftab transferred Rs 54000 from Shraddha s account gcw

    Delhi murder: Aaftab transferred Rs 54,000 from Shraddha's account

    Congress faces storm in Kerala; KPCC chief Sudhakaran writes to Rahul Gandhi, offers to quit

    Congress faces storm in Kerala; KPCC chief Sudhakaran writes to Rahul Gandhi, offers to quit

    Shraddha murder Aaftab to undergo narco test as more bones are recovered gcw

    Shraddha murder: Aaftab to undergo narco test as more bones are recovered

    The most commonly used password in India is Password report gcw

    The most commonly used password in India is... 'Password'

    Recent Stories

    Prove my relation with Aaftab within 24 hours if..: BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala challenges AAP - adt

    'Prove my relation with Aaftab within 24 hours if..': BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala challenges AAP

    Delhi murder Aaftab transferred Rs 54000 from Shraddha s account gcw

    Delhi murder: Aaftab transferred Rs 54,000 from Shraddha's account

    Family rituals that can help you strengthen your bond sur

    Family rituals that can help you strengthen your bond

    Congress faces storm in Kerala; KPCC chief Sudhakaran writes to Rahul Gandhi, offers to quit

    Congress faces storm in Kerala; KPCC chief Sudhakaran writes to Rahul Gandhi, offers to quit

    Erectile Dysfunction: Infertility in men, causes, treatment and how to conceive with ED issue, know all RBA

    Erectile Dysfunction: Infertility in men, causes, treatment and how to conceive with ED issue, know all

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon