    Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP's 'kidnapped' Surat candidate Kanchan Jariwala withdraws from polls

    Kanchan Jariwala, who had been reported missing since yesterday, went to the Returning Officer's office in Surat (East), Gujarat, to withdraw his nomination. Several AAP politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister and party chief  Arvind Kejriwal, have accused the BJP of kidnapping.

    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Kanchan Jariwala, candidate for Surat (East), withdrew his nomination on Wednesday after kidnapping charges by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

    The AAP claimed that their candidate from Surat (East) and his family went missing yesterday. Manish Sisodia, senior AAP politician, and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kidnapped Jariwala.

     

    Jariwala, who had been reported missing since yesterday, went to the Returning Officer's office in Surat (East), Gujarat, to withdraw his nomination on Wednesday. 

    Several AAP politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister and party chief  Arvind Kejriwal, have accused the BJP of kidnapping.

    "Kanchan Jariwala, our Surat (East) candidate and his family have been missing since yesterday. First, the BJP attempted to have his nomination rejected. However, his nomination was accepted. He was afterwards pressured to withdraw his nomination. Has he been kidnapped?" Kejriwal took to Twitter.

    Isudan Gadhvi, the AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate in Gujarat, also said Jariwala went missing after filing candidacy papers.

     

    "The BJP is so scared of the AAP that it has turned to hooliganism. Kanchan Jariwal, the candidate for Surat East, has gone missing after being harassed by BJP personnel. It is suspected that BJP men kidnapped him. His family has also gone missing. How low can the BJP go?" Gadhvi tweeted.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 2:24 PM IST
