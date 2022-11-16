Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress faces storm in Kerala; KPCC chief Sudhakaran writes to Rahul Gandhi, offers to quit

    Though he cited health issues as the reason, Sudhakaran has mentioned that KPCC and the opposition are unable to work together in the state. He has complained that Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan is not extending him any support.

    His pro-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh remarks seem to have put K Sudhakaran, president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), in a tough spot. Finding himself in the midst of a grave situation following his comments on Jawaharlal Nehru and the 'protection of RSS Shakhas', Sudhakaran has sent a letter to Rahul Gandhi expressing his willingness to step down from the post.

    In the letter written two days ago, Sudhakaran asked Rahul Gandhi to select a young party worker to replace him as KPCC president.

    Of late, Congress and UDF allies have been quite displeased by the frequent comments of this outspoken leader. Congress high command has also received several complaints against his impulsive remarks. 

    Congress leaders were unwilling to accept his justification of the statement that he had sent his men to RSS shakhas to protect them from CPM's attacks when he was an activist of the KSU-affiliated Indian National Congress Organisation years ago.

    Even as the controversy over the comment was raging, he remarked on November 14 that Jawaharlal Nehru accommodated 'communal fascists' for the larger interests of establishing a diverse and democratic party. With this, Congress and the UDF accused Sudhakran of playing directly into the hands of the CPM and the BJP. 

    Satheesan told media persons the other day that the party would take this issue seriously. Congress will hold discussions with UDF allies who have expressed their displeasure in this matter, he said.

    Though Sudhakaran termed his remarks as a 'slip of tongue' and stated that his words were misconstrued and misinterpreted, these remarks have built a strong opposition against him even in regional committees.

    Meanwhile, a meeting of the Congress political affairs committee will be held on Thursday in Kochi. Sudhakaran's remarks are likely to be the main topic of discussion in the meeting which was scheduled to finalise further agitation measures against the government.

