CAQM's task force reviewed enforcement in NCR. In a 15-day period, 124 inspections led to 55 reported violations at C&D sites, industrial units, and DG sets. Proposed actions include closure of projects and sealing of units.

Inspections and Violations Reported in 141st Meeting

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM) reviewed enforcement actions, inspection findings and compliance status across the National Capital Region (NCR) at the 141st meeting of its enforcement task force (ETF), held on October 16. During the 15-day reporting period from September 25 to October 9, a total of 124 inspections were reported, comprising six inspections at Construction and Demolition (C&D) sites, 54 in the industrial sector, and 64 related to Diesel Generator (DG) sets. These inspections resulted in 55 reported violations, including five at C&D sites, 35 in the industrial sector, and 15 related to DG sets.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, based on the reported violations, various enforcement actions have been proposed. These include closure of two C&D projects and three industrial units; sealing of 12 units across the industrial and DG sectors; and issuance of orders or directions for compliance in one C&D case, five industrial cases and one DG-related case. Other proposed measures include imposition of Environmental Compensation (EC), re-inspection, forwarding of cases to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs), and issuance of advisories and letters to project proponents and concerned authorities.

Review of Previous Cases and Resumption Orders

The ETF also reviewed action taken on cases considered at its 140th meeting. The status of various enforcement measures, including closure, sealing of DG sets, issuance of EC letters and advisories, forwarding of cases to CPCB/SPCBs and re-inspection, was reviewed.

The Task Force further reviewed resumption orders issued after the previous meeting. As of October 15, three resumption orders had been issued, all pertaining to C&D sites. Of these, two were in Haryana and one in Uttar Pradesh. In addition, three cases were transferred to the concerned SPCBs or authorities for a final decision. These comprised one industrial case and two C&D cases, with one case pertaining to Delhi and two to Haryana.

Cumulative Enforcement and Future Directives

The ETF reviewed the updated cumulative enforcement status of the Commission’s Flying Squads. As on October 16, 2026, the Flying Squads had carried out inspections at 28,868 units, projects and entities across the NCR. Based on these inspections, 1,837 Closure Directions had been issued. Of these, 1,491 Resumption Orders had been issued following verification of compliance. A further 130 cases had been transferred to the respective SPCBs or the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for a final decision, while 216 entities remained to be issued resumption orders.

The ETF also reviewed the status of enforcement orders issued across the concerned sectors. As of October 15, a total of 34 orders had been issued in the industrial sector, 29 in the C&D sector and 27 in respect of DG sets. The Task Force took note of the disposal and processing of these cases, including those requiring additional information, personal hearings and re-inspection.

The Commission reiterated that inspections should preferably focus on Red and Orange category industries, particularly those having furnaces and boilers. The Flying Squads were advised to strictly follow standing instructions on verifying complete and accurate addresses before submitting inspection reports, particularly in view of instances of Closure Directions and letters being returned undelivered.

The Commission emphasised the need to further strengthen enforcement, ensure timely verification of compliance and maintain close coordination among implementing agencies. It also stressed expeditious enforcement action, strict compliance monitoring and continued inspections across priority sectors, including industrial units, C&D activities and DG sets, to ensure effective mitigation of air pollution across the NCR. (ANI)