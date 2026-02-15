The 21st Capt Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra Memorial Football Tournament concluded in Duliajan, with Lekang Sports Club defeating Barekuri FC 5-4 in a penalty shootout. The event, organised by the Indian Army, honoured the war hero's legacy.

Amid thunderous applause, patriotic fervour and an electrifying atmosphere, the grand finale of the 21st Capt Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra Memorial Football Tournament was held at Nehru Maidan in Duliajan, Assam. The prestigious tournament was conducted by the Red Shield Gunners under the aegis of the Spear Corps of the Indian Army, drawing enthusiastic participation from the local community and football lovers across the region, according to a release.

Thrilling Finale and Victory

The summit clash between Lekang Sports Club and Barekuri FC delivered a high-intensity football spectacle, marked by speed, skill, and unyielding determination. Both teams displayed exceptional teamwork and competitive spirit, reflecting the high standards that defined the tournament throughout its journey.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after extra time. Lekang Sports Club eventually triumphed in the penalty shootout, winning 5-4 and bringing weeks of spirited competition to a fitting conclusion.

Dignitaries and Honoured Guests

The ceremony was graced by Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding, Spear Corps. The proud parents of Capt Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra awardee, were also present, lending emotional depth and solemn dignity to the occasion. Their presence served as a poignant reminder of the supreme sacrifice of a brave son of Assam whose legacy continues to inspire generations, according to the release.

A Celebration of Culture and Valour

The evening unfolded as a vibrant celebration of Assam's rich cultural heritage. Local artists enthralled the audience with captivating performances that beautifully showcased the traditions, colours and spirit of the region. Adding to the grandeur were stirring displays by Indian Army personnel, reflecting impeccable discipline, precision and esprit de corps.

Inspiring Torch Run

A major highlight of the ceremony was the inspiring Torch Run, symbolising valour, sacrifice and the enduring legacy of Capt Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra. The ceremonial flame stood as a powerful emblem of courage and unity, igniting a renewed sense of patriotism and youth inspiration among all present, the release stated.

Army's Commitment and Enduring Legacy

In his address, the General Officer Commanding, Spear Corps commended the participating teams for their discipline, teamwork and exemplary sportsmanship. He reaffirmed the Indian Army's steadfast commitment to youth empowerment, nation-building and strengthening the civil-military bond through sports and community outreach initiatives.

Paying rich tribute to Capt Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra, he emphasised that the hero's courage and devotion to duty remain a beacon of inspiration for the nation's youth. The tournament once again served as a meaningful platform to honour a gallant hero of Assam while fostering camaraderie, sportsmanship and enduring bonds between the Indian Army and the local community. It reinforced mutual trust, shared pride and collective resolve towards building a stronger and united nation. (ANI)