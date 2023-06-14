Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannot pay employees, but have money for freebies: Col Rajyavardhan Rathore slams Opposition-ruled states

    Col Rathore said it was surprising to see how power-hungry political parties possess abundant funds for senseless party advertisements and distributing freebies, yet when it comes to their own employees, they seem to have nothing but empty hands.

    Cannot pay employees, but have money for freebies: Col Rajyavardhan Rathore slams Opposition-ruled states
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

    Freebie politics have pushed the Opposition-ruled states on the verge of a fiscal disaster, BJP National Spokesperson Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore (retd) has said citing the failure of certain states to pay the salaries of government employees on time.

    Taking to Twitter, Col Rathore (Retd), in a series of posts, said that Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab have become glaring examples of financial mismanagement.

    "In the AAP-ruled Punjab, the state employees are on strike, questioning the reason behind the empty coffers of the inefficient state government. In Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, more than 15,000 employees are awaiting the credit of their May salaries. In the YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh, the state treasury has dried up to the point where employees are just hopeless. In Congress-ruled Rajasthan, the employees of the Electricity Department are disgruntled over unexplained delays in salary credit. In BRS-ruled Telangana, a whopping 3.5 lakh workers are having sleepless nights over their monthly payments," the former Information ad Broadcasting minister said.

    Slamming Opposition parties for pushing the states they rule under financial distress due to their freebie politics, Col Rathore (retd) said: "Each and every government employee forms the backbone of the governance framework. Putting them in financial distress is a clear indication of fiscal disaster on the part of the opposition-ruled state governments."

    "It is quite shocking to see how these power-hungry parties have sufficient funds when it comes to mindless party advertisements & freebie politics but for their own employees, they have nothing but empty hands," he added. 

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Gray Langur or Hanuman monkey escapes from Thiruvananthapuram Zoo; Search ops underway

    Kerala: Gray Langur escapes from Thiruvananthapuram Zoo; Search ops underway

    Mumbai to celebrate 'No Honking Day' today; violators to face THESE actions AJR

    Mumbai to celebrate 'No Honking Day' today; violators to face THESE actions

    No lungi or nighty': Row over dress code circular erupts in Greater Noida society; check details AJR

    'No lungi or nighty': Row over dress code circular erupts in Greater Noida society; check details

    Australian Hindus: Stop whitewashing pro-Khalistan activities

    Australian Hindus: Stop whitewashing pro-Khalistan activities

    Money laundering case: Heavy security deployed near Karur bus stand as ED takes Senthil Balaji into custody AJR

    Money laundering case: Heavy security deployed near Karur bus stand as ED takes Senthil Balaji into custody

    Recent Stories

    Nothing Phone 1 at LOWEST price ever buy it for Rs 699 on Flipkart ahead of Nothing Phone 2 launch check details gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) at LOWEST price ever! You can buy it for Rs 699 on Flipkart; Check deal details

    Kerala: Gray Langur or Hanuman monkey escapes from Thiruvananthapuram Zoo; Search ops underway

    Kerala: Gray Langur escapes from Thiruvananthapuram Zoo; Search ops underway

    SHOCKING Prabhas' Adipurush tickets cost Rs 2200 in Delhi- read report RBA

    SHOCKING: Prabhas' Adipurush tickets cost Rs 2200 in Delhi- read report

    72 Hoorain: Religious leaders in Kashmir dislike representation of Muslims in bad light; know details vma

    72 Hoorain: Religious leaders in Kashmir dislike representation of Muslims in bad light; know details

    Mumbai to celebrate 'No Honking Day' today; violators to face THESE actions AJR

    Mumbai to celebrate 'No Honking Day' today; violators to face THESE actions

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon