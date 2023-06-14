Cannot pay employees, but have money for freebies: Col Rajyavardhan Rathore slams Opposition-ruled states

Col Rathore said it was surprising to see how power-hungry political parties possess abundant funds for senseless party advertisements and distributing freebies, yet when it comes to their own employees, they seem to have nothing but empty hands.

Freebie politics have pushed the Opposition-ruled states on the verge of a fiscal disaster, BJP National Spokesperson Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore (retd) has said citing the failure of certain states to pay the salaries of government employees on time.

Taking to Twitter, Col Rathore (Retd), in a series of posts, said that Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab have become glaring examples of financial mismanagement.

"In the AAP-ruled Punjab, the state employees are on strike, questioning the reason behind the empty coffers of the inefficient state government. In Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, more than 15,000 employees are awaiting the credit of their May salaries. In the YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh, the state treasury has dried up to the point where employees are just hopeless. In Congress-ruled Rajasthan, the employees of the Electricity Department are disgruntled over unexplained delays in salary credit. In BRS-ruled Telangana, a whopping 3.5 lakh workers are having sleepless nights over their monthly payments," the former Information ad Broadcasting minister said.

Slamming Opposition parties for pushing the states they rule under financial distress due to their freebie politics, Col Rathore (retd) said: "Each and every government employee forms the backbone of the governance framework. Putting them in financial distress is a clear indication of fiscal disaster on the part of the opposition-ruled state governments."

"It is quite shocking to see how these power-hungry parties have sufficient funds when it comes to mindless party advertisements & freebie politics but for their own employees, they have nothing but empty hands," he added.