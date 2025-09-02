India recorded about 15.6 lakh new cancer cases and 8.74 lakh deaths in 2024. Lifetime cancer risk is 11%. Early screening, vaccination, reduced tobacco and alcohol use, and targeted action in hotspots like Mizoram can save lives.

A new analysis of 43 population-based cancer registries (covering 2015-2019) and recent national data show worryingly rising cancer numbers in India. In 2024, about 15.6 lakh new cancer cases were recorded and roughly 8.74 lakh people died from cancer. The study estimates an 11% lifetime risk of cancer, meaning about 11 out of every 100 people may get cancer at some point in life.

What the registries show

The 43 registries cover 10-18% of the population across 23 states and union territories. Even with that partial coverage, they give a clear picture of how cancer is changing in India. Women make up 51.1% of reported cases. Yet deaths among women with cancer are lower (about 45%) than among men, showing better survival for many female cancers.

Who is most affected

Breast and cervical cancers together make up around 40% of cancers in women. These cancers can often be found early through simple tests, so outcomes are better when they are detected quickly. In men, oral cancer has now become the most common type, overtaking lung cancer. Doctors note that lung and stomach cancers still hit men harder and often get found late, which raises the chance of death.

Why oral cancer is rising

Tobacco use has fallen in India from 34.6% in 2009-10 to 28.6% in 2016-17 (per the Global Adult Tobacco Survey). But oral cancer remains high. Experts say alcohol, combined with tobacco, now plays a large role in causing mouth and throat cancers. When people use both tobacco and alcohol, the risk increases a lot.

Regional hotspots: North-east and Mizoram

The highest cancer rates are in India’s north-east. States there report more cases of cervical, lung, and oral cancers in women than other parts of India. Mizoram stands out with the highest lifetime cancer risk — 21.1% in men and 18.9% in women — almost double the national average. Contributing factors include high tobacco use by both men and women, certain local diets (smoked or preserved foods), and infections such as HPV, H. pylori, and viral hepatitis that raise cancer risk.

Why so many cancers can be prevented or treated

The World Health Organization says 30 to 50% of cancers can be prevented. Prevention and early action save lives. Measures that help include:

Regular screening for breast, cervical and oral cancers;

Vaccines like HPV (for cervical cancer) and hepatitis B (for liver cancer);

Public awareness about quitting tobacco and cutting down alcohol;

Healthier diets and physical activity.

What experts say

Dr Prashant Mathur of ICMR’s National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research points out that breast and cervical cancers are often treatable if found early. Dr Abhishek Shankar, an oncologist at AIIMS, warns that lung and stomach cancers are harder to spot early and that late diagnosis raises deaths among men.

Simple steps that can make a big difference

Screening is cheap and easy in many cases. For example, breast self-checks and regular clinical checks can find lumps early. For cervical cancer, a smear test (Pap test) or HPV test can save lives. Stopping tobacco and reducing alcohol lower the risk of many cancers. Vaccination drives and public education are key.

Cancer is growing in India but many cases can be stopped or treated if action comes now. Stronger screening programs, more vaccines, clear public messages about tobacco and alcohol, and better access to care in poorer regions will cut deaths. The data also show a need to focus on regional hotspots like the north-east and support smaller towns and villages with screening and treatment services.