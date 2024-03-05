Calcutta HC orders CBI to take Sheikh Shahjahan into custody, probe attack on ED team in Sandeshkhali

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday transferred the case related to the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The high court bench led by the Chief Justice also ordered the CID to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI by 4:30 PM today along with case documents.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday handed custody of Sheikh Shahjahan - the former Trinamool strongman accused of extortion, land grab, and sexual assault in Bengal's Sandeshkhali - to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court further declared that the CBI will be granted custody of Shahjahan Sheikh.

The Bengal Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was instructed by a division bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam to turn over the imprisoned lawmaker to the CBI by this evening (Tuesday) and to disclose all case-related documents.

Both the ED and the West Bengal government moved separate appeals challenging a single bench order which on January 17 ordered formation of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and the state police to probe the mob attack on the ED officials.

Last Monday, Shahjahan Sheikh was taken into custody and the Trinamool Congress suspended him. In charges of land grab and sexual harassment that arose after violent protests in Sandeshkhali island of North 24 Parganas district, Sheikh and his associates are among the main accused.

Sheikh had been on the run since January 5 after a team of ED officials was attacked by a mob of his supporters near his residence in Sandeshkhali. The team had gone to his residence to conduct searches in connection with the ration ‘scam’. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the high court’s decision, Trinamool Congress said the Bengal Police was doing its duty deligently.

The Calcutta High Court asked the Trinamool leader's counsel to appear before it on March 4 in order to hear a suo motu motion regarding alleged sexual atrocities and land grabbing of tribal people in Sandeshkhali. The court had shown "no sympathy" for the leader following his detention.