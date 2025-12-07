Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal said anyone can build a mosque but not spoil India's atmosphere. This was in response to suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir laying the foundation for a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, citing constitutional rights.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar president Dilip Jaiswal on Sunday said that while anyone can build a mosque in India, "no one has the right spoil the atmosphere of the country," and those who are attempting to damage the strong democracy and the "Ganga-Jamuni" relationship of the country cannot progress in their life.

"Anyone can build a mosque; no one is prohibited from doing so because temples and mosques are centres of faith for any religion. But no one has the right to spoil the atmosphere of this country... Those attempting to create such an environment cannot progress by damaging this strong democracy and the Ganga-Jamuni relationship in this country," the Bihar BJP chief told ANI.

TMC MLA Lays Foundation for Babri Masjid

Jaiswal comments come a day after suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone for the construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, amid widespread criticism. Kabir had drawn attention to the constitutional right to build places of worship and said that he is not doing anything unconstitutional, "as anyone can make a temple or church, so can I".

Addressing the Murshidabad gathering, Kabir said, "I am not doing anything unconstitutional. Anyone can build a temple, anyone can build a church; I will build a mosque. It is being said that we cannot build the Babri Masjid. It is not written anywhere. The Supreme Court gave a judgment which stated that the Hindu people had demolished the Babri Masjid. Considering the sentiments of Hindus, the decision was taken to build a temple here. Now we see someone laying the foundation stone for a Ram Temple in Sagardighi. But the Constitution allows us to build a mosque."

'No one can stop someone with whom Allah is'

Kabir asserted that legal challenges would not deter the mosque's construction. "Five cases have been filed against me, but no one can stop someone with whom Allah is. The court has also clearly stated that it is written in the Constitution of India that one can build a mosque; it is a right," he said.

Kabir added that a 300-crore budget has been allocated for the mosque, which will also include a hospital, guesthouse, and meeting hall. He reiterated his commitment to the project and said, "It is a promise of the Muslims: The Babri Masjid will be built, it will be built, it will be built."