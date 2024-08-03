Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cabinet approves development of eight key High-Speed Corridors to improve traffic flow

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 11:40 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 3, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

    The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Friday (August 2) approved the development of eight National High-Speed Corridor projects across India. The initiative, aimed at improving logistics efficiency, reducing traffic congestion, and enhancing connectivity, is set to revolutionize the nation's transportation infrastructure.

    The eight projects, which collectively span 936 kilometers, are estimated to cost around Rs 50,655 crore. They are expected to generate approximately 4.42 crore man-days of direct and indirect employment, highlighting the significant economic impact of the development.

    Couple sends 'you're not invited' wedding cards to family members, assigns tasks to invited guests

    Last month, reports highlighted the ministry's focus on creating access-controlled roads across India. These roads will be designed to meet international standards, thus improving logistics speed and reducing costs. Access-controlled highways, also known as high-speed corridors, are designed for traffic to travel at higher speeds with minimal interruptions. The maximum speed limit on these roads is set at 120 kmph.

    High-speed corridors are characterised by their four-lane minimum design, though they may include more lanes depending on traffic needs. These roads feature limited entry and exit points to ensure smooth traffic flow, and they do not accommodate slow-moving vehicles such as bicycles, motorcycles, or autos. Pedestrians are also prohibited from these highways.

    The government has adopted a corridor-based infrastructure development approach to standardize road quality, enhance user convenience, and improve logistics efficiency. This method replaces the earlier project-based approach, which focused on local congestion issues. The new strategy aims to support India's economic transformation into a $30+ trillion economy by 2047, as identified through a comprehensive transport study.

    Weather update: Kerala braces for more rain; Red alerts in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and MP

    The eight newly approved projects include one eight-lane corridor, three six-lane corridors, and four four-lane roads. These projects will establish new high-speed corridors between key locations including Nashik Phata and Khed, Agra and Gwalior, Kharagpur and Moregram, Tharad and Ahmedabad, and Pathalgaon and Gumla. Additional projects involve the Kanpur and Ayodhya ring roads, as well as the northern Guwahati Bypass and the widening and improvement of the existing Guwahati Bypass.

    Video Icon