Heavy rainfall in Bundi, Rajasthan, caused flooding, overflowing the Chambal River and inundating residential areas. Rescue operations, aided by the army and SDRF, are underway.

Heavy rainfall in Bundi for the past three days has created a flood-like situation in several areas of the district. Water from the overflowing Chambal River has entered residential areas due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region. Bundi SDM Lakshmi Narayan Meena said that the rescue operation was completed in 4 to 5 places.

Lakshmi Narayan Meena said, “Rescue operations are going on in various places in Bundi. Various teams are on the job. We have three boats of the Army, two teams of the SDRF. We are assessing the danger and analysing if people need to be rescued, otherwise we will provide relief material where they are.”

He further said that severe waterlogging in several places and the water in the city is being diverted to the drains. "The administration is alert. We have sufficient rescue teams available and relief material. Rescue operation is going on in 5 to 7 places," he added.

Naval Sagar and Jait Sagar lakes are flowing above the danger mark, and their gates have been opened. The army is rescuing people to safe places in Nainwa and Kapren areas of the district. Many culverts have been filled with water, roads have been blocked, and the connection with the district headquarters has been completely cut off.

SDM Meena further said that instructions have been given to the concerned officials to make proper arrangements for food, accommodation, and medical facilities for all the rescued people.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall for the past 24 hours has wreaked havoc in Dausa, causing widespread waterlogging and severe disruptions to daily life. Low-lying areas of the city are inundated, turning roads into rivers, severely impacting residents.

The service lane along Jaipur Road is completely submerged, with water levels reaching up to two feet in some areas. This has cut off connectivity for over half a dozen colonies, disrupting movement and isolating communities. Several homes and government offices have also been flooded due to the incessant downpour.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall, warning of worsening conditions. The Lalsot bypass culvert is waterlogged, with cracks appearing on the road, further complicating travel. Poor drainage maintenance, particularly along the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)-constructed drains, has exacerbated the situation, despite repeated complaints to the administration.



