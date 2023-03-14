Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bullet Train Project update: Indian Railways says 26.33 per cent work completed

    The Railways Ministry said that while 36.93 per cent of the overall work had been completed in Gujarat, 13.72 per cent of the work had been completed in Maharashtra. 

    Bullet Train Project update: Indian Railways says 26.33 per cent work completed
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

    The Railways Ministry on Tuesday shared an update on the progress of the Bullet Train Project in which it put the overall physical progress at 26.33 per cent.

    Sharing the update as on February 28, 2023, the Railways Ministry said that while 36.93 per cent of the overall work had been completed in Gujarat, 13.72 per cent of the work had been completed in Maharashtra. 

    Over 52 per cent of the civil work as part of the Bullet train project has been completed in Gujarat.

    Giving further statistics, the Railways Ministry said that piling work had been completed on a 257.06 km stretch while pier work had been completed up to 155.48 km.

    As part of the project, over 8000 trees were transplanted, and over 83,600 saplings were planted. 

    The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project is aimed at offering faster connectivity between the two financial hubs. When completed and running, the 508 km journey between Mumbai and Ahmedabad could be completed within two hours. At present, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail is the country's only sanctioned High-Speed Rail project. The project is being executed with assistance from the Japanese government. 

    During the foundation stone laying ceremony in 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the high-speed corridor should be seen in the context of overall economic development. 

    Considering the time it takes to reach the airport and then take a flight and eventually reach the destination in the city, the Prime Minister said that the bullet train would take half the time for people to reach their destinations, unhampered by any intervening and common obstacles such as traffic snarls, pollution and road rage. This would also spawn a lot of savings by the consumption of fossil fuels.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bomman and Bellie were the first to watch Oscar-winning documentary-maker Kartiki rejects media reports on Elephant Whisperers

    'Bomman and Bellie were the first to watch...' Oscar-winning documentary-maker Kartiki rejects media reports

    Air India passenger booked for smoking on flight refuses to pay bail amount, opts for jail AJR

    Air India passenger booked for smoking on flight refuses to pay bail amount, opts for jail

    Bengaluru Two arrested for offering meat garland at temple in Doddaballapura; 'godman' absconding AJR

    Bengaluru: Two arrested for offering meat garland at temple in Doddaballapura; 'godman' absconding

    Bhopal Gas tragedy: Supreme Court rejects Centre's curative plea for enhanced compensation for victims AJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court rejects Centre's plea for enhanced compensation for Bhopal gas tragedy victims

    Congress pro Kannada outfits stage protest on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway against 'high toll rate' AJR

    Congress, pro-Kannada outfits stage protest on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway against 'high toll rate'

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Pat Cummins not to return for ODIs; Steven Smith to lead Australia against India-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Pat Cummins not to return for ODIs; Steven Smith to lead Australia

    Puneeth Rajkumar 48th birth anniversary: Where and when to watch actor's last film Gandhadagudi? Details here RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar 48th birth anniversary: Where and when to watch actor's last film Gandhadagudi? Details here

    Swara Bhasker wedding pictures: Actress' pre-shaadi festivities with Fahad Ahmad begins RBA

    Swara Bhasker wedding pictures: Actress' pre-shaadi festivities with Fahad Ahmad begins

    Bomman and Bellie were the first to watch Oscar-winning documentary-maker Kartiki rejects media reports on Elephant Whisperers

    'Bomman and Bellie were the first to watch...' Oscar-winning documentary-maker Kartiki rejects media reports

    Air India passenger booked for smoking on flight refuses to pay bail amount, opts for jail AJR

    Air India passenger booked for smoking on flight refuses to pay bail amount, opts for jail

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon