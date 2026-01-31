BJP MP Jagdambika Pal expressed optimism for the Union Budget 2026-27, stating it will pave the way for a developed, 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. He highlighted India's economic resilience and high growth prospects, as noted in the Economic Survey.

MP's Optimism for Budget 2026-27

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Saturday expressed optimism ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, saying the upcoming financial plan would pave the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India and reinforce the goal of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Speaking to ANI ahead of the Union Budget to be presented on Sunday, Pal said, "Tomorrow, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget. The 2026 budget will pave the way for the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India and build an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Prime Minister himself has said that we are moving forward while facing the world's challenges. The India that was in 11th place 10 years ago has now become the world's fourth-largest economy."

India's Economic Prospects

Highlighting the country's economic prospects, Pal added, "The Economic Survey that Nirmala Sitharaman presented yesterday shows possibilities of a 7.2% growth rate in this quarter. In 2026, our economy will be the fastest-growing among China, America, and Russia. Tomorrow's budget will be an inclusive budget."

Budget Presentation Details

The Union Budget 2026-27 is set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. This year, the Budget presentation falls on a weekend. FM Sitharaman is set to present a record ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, marking a significant milestone in India's parliamentary and economic history.

Economic Survey 2025-26 Highlights

The Centre released the 2025-26 economic survey earlier this week, noting that India's economic growth remains resilient, with strong domestic demand as the main anchor, even as the global environment remains fragile.

Taking an optimistic view of the economy, the Economic Survey estimated India's potential growth at around 7 per cent. It also projected that India's GDP growth in FY27 is likely to remain in the range of 6.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent, reflecting the economy's medium-term strength supported by reforms and macroeconomic stability.

The Survey noted that while global economic conditions remain uncertain and fragile, India's overall outlook continues to be positive. It highlighted that India's growth is holding up better than expected relative to many other economies, although risks remain elevated amid global uncertainties. (ANI)