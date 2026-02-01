Rajya Sabha MP Ajeet Gopchade lauded the Union Budget for laying the foundation for 'Developed India 2047'. He said the budget focuses on farmers, youth, women, and MSMEs, aiming to make India a self-reliant and globally leading economy.

The budget presented on Sunday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lays the foundation for realising the dream of a developed India by 2047, said Rajya Sabha MP Ajeet Gopchade.

Commenting on the budget, MP Dr. Ajit Gopchade said that the Union Budget 2026-27, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikass, Sabka Vishwas" and "Saksham Bharat", presents a robust roadmap to make India a self-reliant, inclusive, and globally leading economy.

Focus on Inclusive Growth and Competitiveness

Rajya Sabha MP said the budget focuses on increasing farmers' income, providing employment to youth, promoting MSMEs and startups, empowering women, providing relief to the middle class, and ensuring social security for senior citizens, thereby benefiting every section of society. The provisions made in sectors such as services, manufacturing, semiconductors, textiles, pharma, digital governance, education, and skill development will strengthen India's global competitiveness and help achieve the goal of "Developed India 2047".

Strengthening Federalism and State Development

The budget has strengthened the federal structure by transferring Rs 25.43 lakh crore to states through tax devolution and various schemes, giving a new impetus to regional development.

Boost for Maharashtra

As part of this, Maharashtra has received around Rs 98,306 crore, which will be crucial for the development of roads, metro, irrigation, water supply, healthcare, educational institutions, agricultural infrastructure, industrial corridors, and employment generation in urban and rural areas of the state. The budget has made significant provisions for Maharashtra, including the announcement of the Mumbai-Pune high-speed rail corridor. MP Dr. Ajit Gopchade said he had initiated efforts to route the Pune-Hyderabad high-speed rail line via Nanded, which will boost development in the Marathwada region and surrounding areas.

Key Financial Allocations

The budget has allocated Rs 5,000 crore for the development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and Rs 37,668 crore for the agricultural sector. Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked for the SME Growth Fund to promote MSME development, he said.

Promoting Religious Tourism

The budget has allocated Rs 5,000 crore to develop the Buddhist circuit, which will boost religious tourism and the local economy.

Major Push for Healthcare

The provisions made for the AYUSH sector, including Rs 3,647 crore, 3 new AYUSH AIIMS (Delhi, Pune, Madras), 25 new medical colleges, 157 new nursing colleges, 10,000 hospital beds, 1.5 lakh health workers, Rs 10,000 crore pharma park, Rs 15,000 crore medical device park, and Rs 20,000 crore bio-infrastructure fund, will significantly improve healthcare services.

Overall, the budget is not just a financial document, but a means to realise the dreams of the poor, farmers, youth, women, entrepreneurs, and middle class, which will lay a solid foundation for making India a prosperous, powerful, and self-reliant nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, said MP Dr. Ajeet Gopchade. (ANI)