Jitendra Singh emphasised that the Union Budget 2026-27 is designed for the next 25 years. He said discussions with influencers are being held to explain its long-term vision and counter opposition misinformation, citing benefits for all.

Budget 2026-27: A 25-Year Economic Vision

Union Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday emphasised that discussions about the Union Budget 2026-27 with social media influencers for explaining that the budget is designed for the far future of 25 years, not just the next year, highlighting the tax-free cancer medicines and rise of startups.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the media, Singh said, "Across the country, press conferences are being done about the 2026-27 Budget for the country that has been brought under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Discussions are underway with social media influencers, and opinions are being collected. It is being explained to them that this Budget might be for 2026-27, but this has plans for the next 25 years as far as the economy is concerned."

Countering Misinformation and Highlighting Benefits

He noted another motive for the discussions: "to see that the people are not misled with the misinformation being spread by our Opposition." Referring to claims of the opposition, he further said, "They say that the Budget has nothing for the middle class, but when Modi ji made 17 cancer medicines tax-free, is that not for the common man? When bio-manufacturing increases and India leads the bio-technology revolution, common people will also benefit."

Focus on Andhra Pradesh

He further mentioned the 'Polavaram Project' in Andhra Pradesh as another benefit for people, as "water will be filled till the minimum drawn water level so that every person gets the benefit for irrigation," adding that Andhra Pradesh and a few southern states are going to become the centre of the Blue Economy.

Startup Boom and Job Creation

Highlighting that the number of jobs is being made outside the government sector, he mentioned the rise of Indian startups, saying, "The concept of startup was unheard of in India. In 2014, we had just about 350-370 startups. Today, we have more than 2 lakh startups which have generated 21 lakh jobs. In Andhra Pradesh, we are going to have quantum software startups which will be world-class." (ANI)