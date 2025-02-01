Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view

The Union Budget 2025 has received strong endorsements from key players in India's aviation sector, highlighting its commitment to developing a world-class travel infrastructure and strengthening India's position as a global aviation hub.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 8:57 PM IST

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the budget's role in fostering sustained growth in the aviation industry.

He stated, "The Union Budget 2025 marks a significant step in supporting the sustained growth of India's aviation sector. We commend the government's commitment to infrastructure, which will make air travel more accessible, thereby boosting tourism and the economy as a whole."

Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, this focus on aviation strengthens India's position as a global hub, ensuring greater mobility for all and contributing to a more connected, inclusive nation. As India's fastest-growing airline, we applaud the government's continued efforts to fuel the sector's growth and make air travel accessible to a greater number of Indians," he emphasised.

Also read: Budget 2025 highlights: FM Sitharaman gives relief to middle class in reformist Budget; list of announcements

The budget's emphasis on infrastructure development, regulatory improvements, and enhanced connectivity reflects the government's strategic vision for transforming India into a global leader in aviation, paving the way for economic growth and increased global competitiveness.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, lauded the government's forward-looking approach, stating, "The Union Budget 2025 has outlined various great initiatives to further develop a future-ready travel ecosystem, with emphasis on people and infrastructure, and aviation as a key enabler."

He added, "Investment in developing world-class airports, enhancing regional connectivity, capacity upgrades, procedures, regulatory framework, and streamlined visa facilities will all play a critical role in bringing this vision of developing India into a global aviation hub to life."

He further said, "By strengthening both domestic and international connectivity, we are fueling economic progress, bridging communities, and reinforcing aviation's role as a catalyst for national growth and collectively building India as a leading global economic powerhouse."

