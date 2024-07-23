Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman poses with red-sleeve tablet ahead of budget presentation

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, posed with a red sleeve tablet ahead of presenting her seventh consecutive Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 today which is scheduled to begin at 11 am.

    Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman poses with red-sleeve tablet ahead of budget presentation anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (July 23) posed with a red sleeve tablet ahead of the Budget presentation. She is set to present her seventh consecutive Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. This will be her seventh full Budget for the fiscal year (April 2024 to March 2025), surpassing former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record, who presented five consecutive full budgets and one interim budget between 1959 and 1964.

    The budget presentation will begin at 11 am in the parliament.

    India's inaugural Union Budget, following its independence, was unveiled on November 26, 1947, by RK Shanmukham Chetty, the country's first Finance Minister, marking a significant milestone in the nation's financial history. Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and Pranab Mukherjee both presented five consecutive Union Budgets during their tenures.

    The Union Budget is being presented during the Monsoon session this year, following an Interim Budget in February due to the Lok Sabha elections. The Monsoon session began on July 22 and will include 19 sittings, concluding on August 12.

    Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for the longest budget address, delivering a speech lasting two hours and forty minutes on February 1, 2020. She had two pages left to cover when she had to interrupt her speech.
     

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stock markets open higher on Budget day 2024, expecting major policy changes AJR

    Stock markets open higher on Budget day 2024, expecting major policy changes

    BAPS Swaminarayan Temple defaced in Canada with anti-India graffiti anr

    BAPS Swaminarayan Temple defaced in Canada with anti-India graffiti

    Karnataka Riverside villages near Kollegala face flood threat as water released from KRS and Kabini reservoirs vkp

    Karnataka: Riverside villages near Kollegala face flood threat as water released from KRS, Kabini reservoirs

    Karnataka cabinet approves partition of Bengaluru into five districts vkp

    Karnataka cabinet approves partition of Bengaluru into five districts

    Kerala: Bank official loses Rs 47000 in one click mvd fake message; Here is how anr

    Kerala: Bank official loses Rs 47,000 in one click; Here's how

    Recent Stories

    Chennai Gold Rate July 23, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices RKK

    Chennai Gold Rate July 23, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices

    Stock markets open higher on Budget day 2024, expecting major policy changes AJR

    Stock markets open higher on Budget day 2024, expecting major policy changes

    BAPS Swaminarayan Temple defaced in Canada with anti-India graffiti anr

    BAPS Swaminarayan Temple defaced in Canada with anti-India graffiti

    Karnataka Riverside villages near Kollegala face flood threat as water released from KRS and Kabini reservoirs vkp

    Karnataka: Riverside villages near Kollegala face flood threat as water released from KRS, Kabini reservoirs

    Deadpool & Wolverine REVIEW: Is Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film BEST MCU movie ever? Read social media reactions RBA

    Deadpool & Wolverine REVIEW: Is Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film BEST MCU movie ever? Read comments

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon