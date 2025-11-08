J&K CM Omar Abdullah, campaigning for NC's Aga Mahmood in the Budgam bypoll, expressed confidence due to a 'good response'. He contrasted NC's promises with the BJP's actions and pledged a university, stadium, and electricity bill relief.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while campaigning in support of National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mahmood Mosavi, for the Budgam Legislative Assembly bypoll, stated that the candidate has been receiving positive response from the general public. "The star campaigner is always the candidate. I am here just to help the candidate... We are trying to reach as many voters as possible. Our candidate has received a good response in the last 15-20 days of voting. In the final two days left for campaigning, we are working even harder to make sure our candidate Aga Mahmood gets elected from here," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

NC Contrasts Itself with BJP

"We are not the ones who say that we will keep the BJP out of the state and then join hands with the BJP. We do what we say... We had promised that we would pass a resolution for statehood and then send the resolution to the Prime Minister, and we have fulfilled both the promises," he added.

Key Campaign Promises for Budgam

University and Sports Infrastructure

Reiterating on his promise to offer a university, a cricket academy, and a stadium, he said, "When I say that, I will give Budgam a university and a BCCI Cricket Academy and stadium, just like I gave Ganderbal. I will live up to my promise. I just request the people of Budgam to elect Aga Mahmood for that to happen."

CM Abdullah on Friday campaigned for Mahmood Mosavi in Budgam and claimed that he is planning several new projects for Budgam, including educational institutions, cricket academies, and reduced electricity bills. "When the people of Ganderbal allowed me to serve them in 2008, I opened a new university there to thank them...And I really hope that Aga Mahmood Ji wins and I am able to open another university here in Budgam..." CM Abdullah stated.

Further speaking about development in the district, he affirmed that he is in talks with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to open a cricket academy and cricket grounds in Budgam. "There is not a single ground in Jammu and Kashmir where the international cricket matches can be organised and played...I am in talks with the BCCI to establish cricket grounds and a professional cricket academy in Budgam..." Omar Abdullah said.

Relief on Electricity Bills

On the promise of relaxation on electricity bills, he stated, "I have promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir that anyone whose electricity bill is below 200 units, their bill will be considered nil...They won't have to pay...That's why we have installed meters."

By-Election Details

The by-elections in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota and Budgam constituencies will take place on November 11, after the demise of BJP leader and Nagrota MLA Devender Singh Rana and the resignation of Omar Abdullah, respectively. The results for the bypolls will be announced on November 14.

NC's Shamim Begum is in fray against the BJP's Devyani Rani in Nagrota. The Congress candidate has withdrawn their nomination in favour of Begum. A total of 13 candidates are contesting the bypolls.

In Budgam, the NC has fielded Agha Syed Mehmood against the PDP candidate Aga Muntazir Mehdi, the BJP's Aga Syed Mohsin. A total of 20 candidates are contesting the bye elections in Budgam. Aam Aadmi Party, which has one legislator in Mehraj Malik in the Union Territory, has also fielded Deeba Khan from the Budgam constituency and Joginder Singh from the Nagrota seat. (ANI)