President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on Buddha Purnima, highlighting how Buddha's eternal messages of compassion, peace, and non-violence inspire harmony and guide humanity in today's challenging world, urging all to imbibe his ideals.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, saying Buddha's teachings of compassion, peace and non-violence continue to guide humanity and inspire harmony in today's challenging world.

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President Murmu's Message

On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all citizens and to the followers of Bhagwan Buddha across the world. pic.twitter.com/RRUDWvtj4V — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 1, 2026 In X post, accompanied by an infographic message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all citizens and to the followers of Bhagwan Buddha across the world."

Highlighting the significance of the day, she noted, "This sacred day marks the epoch-making events of Bhagwan Buddha's advent on the earth, enlightenment and Mahaparinirvana. His eternal messages of compassion, non-violence, peace and knowledge will continue to guide the entire humanity."

She further emphasised the relevance of Buddha's teachings in contemporary times, stating, "In today's world, which is facing numerous challenges, the teachings of Bhagwan Buddha inspire us to tread on the path of peace, tolerance and mutual harmony."

"On this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to imbibe his ideals and contribute to building a peaceful, inclusive and just society," she added.

Significance of Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima marks the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. lt is also known as Vesak. Buddha, regarded as the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on Shukla Purnima of Baisakh month in the lunar calendar.

There is a coincidence that the dates (lunar calendar) of the Buddha's birth, wisdom, and Mahaparinirvan (passing away fall on the same.

In 1999, it became an UN-designated day, to acknowledge the contribution of Buddhism to society. It is considered a 'triple-blessed day' as Tathagata Gautam Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and Maha Parnirvana.

Buddha Purnima falls on a full moon night, usually between April and May.

Many devotees visit Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, located in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, on this occasion. Bodhi Temple is the location where Lord Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment. (ANI)