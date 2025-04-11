user
user icon

BSF foils smuggling bid, recovers heroin weighing 1.666 kg in Punjab's Hashimpura

BSF said that the narcotics packet was wrapped with yellow and red adhesive tape, and a copper wire loop with two luminous sticks was also found attached to it, implying it was a drone dropping.

BSF foils smuggling bid, recovers heroin weighing 1.666 kg in Punjab's Hashimpura AJR
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 11, 2025, 8:28 AM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered three packets of heroin weighing 1.666 kilograms on Thursday morning near Hashimpura in Amritsar, an official statement from the BSF said. The narcotics were found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with one illumination stick and steel ring attached to each packet.
BSF foils smuggling bid, recovers heroin weighing 1.666 kg in Punjab's Hashimpura AJR
"By 11:10 pm, the troops successfully recovered 01 packet of suspected heroin, and subsequently 02 more packets in the morning hours of 10th April 2025, in the vicinity of Village Hashimpura of district Amritsar. The gross weight of all 03 packets is 1.666 kilograms. The narcotics were found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with one illumination stick and steel ring attached to each packet," the BSF said in a release.

Following the detection of a drone intrusion on the Amritsar border on a Wednesday night, BSF troops acted swiftly. Based on information from their intelligence wing, they launched an extensive search operation in the suspected area.

"Timely, effective action by alert BSF troops, based on credible intelligence, successfully thwarted yet another attempt to pump the narcotics in Punjab from across the border," the BSF said.

Recently, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, jointly recovered a packet of suspected heroin on the Tarn Taran border. "Today in the morning hours, based on specific information, BSF troops, in collaboration with Punjab Police, carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area of the Tarn Taran border. The search, which culminated at about 11:25 am, led to the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin with a gross weight- 569 grams from an area near the village Wan of Tarn Taran district," the BSF said in a release.

BSF said that the narcotics packet was wrapped with yellow and red adhesive tape, and a copper wire loop with two luminous sticks was also found attached to it, implying it was a drone dropping.

This successful operation was the result of reliable information and well-coordinated follow-up action by BSF and Punjab Police, which thwarted yet one more attempt of the narco-syndicate to smuggle drugs into Punjab through a drone, the BSF said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"Good thing...": Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde praises BJP govt for Tahawwur Rana's extradition dmn

"Good thing...": Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde praises BJP govt for Tahawwur Rana's extradition

Tahawwur Rana told Headley Indians 'deserved' 26/11 attacks: US' explosive statement after his extradition shk

Tahawwur Rana told Headley Indians 'deserved' 26/11 attacks: US' explosive statement after his extradition

First images of US Marshals handing over Tahawwur Rana to NIA in California emerge; SEE pics shk

First images of US Marshals handing over Tahawwur Rana to NIA in California emerge; SEE pics

Operation Brahma: Robotic mules, nano drones deployed for high-tech earthquake relief in Myanmar (WATCH) snt

Operation Brahma: Robotic mules, nano drones deployed for high-tech earthquake relief in Myanmar (WATCH)

'Disgraced': PM Modi's 2011 tweet on Tahawwur Rana goes viral after his extradition shk

'Disgraced': PM Modi's 2011 tweet on Tahawwur Rana goes viral after his extradition

Recent Stories

What really caused collapse of Roman Empire? Scientists uncover the TRUTH snt

What really caused collapse of Roman Empire? Scientists uncover the TRUTH

DeepSeek fast rise and faster fall: User engagement drops sharply after initial surge AJR

DeepSeek's fast rise and faster fall: User engagement drops sharply after initial surge

"Good thing...": Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde praises BJP govt for Tahawwur Rana's extradition dmn

"Good thing...": Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde praises BJP govt for Tahawwur Rana's extradition

Tahawwur Rana told Headley Indians 'deserved' 26/11 attacks: US' explosive statement after his extradition shk

Tahawwur Rana told Headley Indians 'deserved' 26/11 attacks: US' explosive statement after his extradition

Health tips: 10 superfoods to cleanse your liver naturally sri

Health tips: 10 superfoods to cleanse your liver naturally

Recent Videos

MS Dhoni to Lead CSK for Remainder of IPL 2025 as Gaikwad Gets Injured

MS Dhoni to Lead CSK for Remainder of IPL 2025 as Gaikwad Gets Injured

Video Icon
Northeast Pulse | Man Grows Rare Medicinal Plant 'Tikanibarua' in Assam's Dhemaji

Northeast Pulse | Man Grows Rare Medicinal Plant 'Tikanibarua' in Assam's Dhemaji

Video Icon
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad

Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad

Video Icon
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?

RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?

Video Icon
Top 6 Terror Suspects on the Radar for Extradition, After Tahawwur Rana

Top 6 Terror Suspects on the Radar for Extradition, After Tahawwur Rana

Video Icon