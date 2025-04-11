BSF foils smuggling bid, recovers heroin weighing 1.666 kg in Punjab's Hashimpura

Read Full Article

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered three packets of heroin weighing 1.666 kilograms on Thursday morning near Hashimpura in Amritsar, an official statement from the BSF said. The narcotics were found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with one illumination stick and steel ring attached to each packet.



"By 11:10 pm, the troops successfully recovered 01 packet of suspected heroin, and subsequently 02 more packets in the morning hours of 10th April 2025, in the vicinity of Village Hashimpura of district Amritsar. The gross weight of all 03 packets is 1.666 kilograms. The narcotics were found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with one illumination stick and steel ring attached to each packet," the BSF said in a release.

Following the detection of a drone intrusion on the Amritsar border on a Wednesday night, BSF troops acted swiftly. Based on information from their intelligence wing, they launched an extensive search operation in the suspected area.

"Timely, effective action by alert BSF troops, based on credible intelligence, successfully thwarted yet another attempt to pump the narcotics in Punjab from across the border," the BSF said.

Recently, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, jointly recovered a packet of suspected heroin on the Tarn Taran border. "Today in the morning hours, based on specific information, BSF troops, in collaboration with Punjab Police, carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area of the Tarn Taran border. The search, which culminated at about 11:25 am, led to the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin with a gross weight- 569 grams from an area near the village Wan of Tarn Taran district," the BSF said in a release.

BSF said that the narcotics packet was wrapped with yellow and red adhesive tape, and a copper wire loop with two luminous sticks was also found attached to it, implying it was a drone dropping.

This successful operation was the result of reliable information and well-coordinated follow-up action by BSF and Punjab Police, which thwarted yet one more attempt of the narco-syndicate to smuggle drugs into Punjab through a drone, the BSF said.

