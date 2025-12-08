BSF foiled multiple cross-border smuggling attempts in Punjab, seizing 6.6 kg of heroin in Amritsar, 429g of opium, and a drone carrying pistol parts in Tarn Taran, highlighting a decisive blow against narco-trafficking networks.

In a decisive blow to cross-border narco-smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) carried out multiple successful operations along the Punjab border, seizing a major consignment of heroin, opium, and a drone equipped with pistol parts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Seizures

Heroin Haul in Amritsar

According to the BSF release, late last night, following reports of suspected aerial movement, BSF teams conducted a thorough search in agricultural fields near Daoke village, Amritsar. The operation led to the recovery of two large packets of heroin weighing a combined 6.641 kilograms, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with illuminating sticks and metal loops attached. On inspection, the packets contained 12 smaller white poly packets filled with the narcotics.

Opium Recovered

In a separate operation near Mahawa village, Amritsar, acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel recovered a packet of opium weighing 429 grams from a field.

Drone with Pistol Parts Seized

Meanwhile, in Tarn Taran, a suspected drone movement was noticed along the border. A coordinated effort by BSF and Punjab Police teams resulted in the recovery of a DJI Air 3 drone carrying pistol parts from farmland near Dal village.

These successful operations highlight the BSF's professional expertise, precise intelligence, and operational efficiency in preventing cross-border smuggling, including sophisticated attempts involving aerial routes along the International Border in Punjab. (ANI)